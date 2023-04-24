VNET Publishes 2022 Environment, Social and Governance Report

BEIJING, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("VNET" or the "Company"),‎ a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced that it has published its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report (the "2022 ESG Report"), highlighting its 2022 performance and initiatives related to sustainability, ethical business practices, digital empowerment, and social responsibility.

"In 2022, we increased our focus on building our SHIELD (Social-Human-Innovation-Environment-Leadership-Development) sustainability system and further integrating ESG concepts into every aspect of our operations," said Jeff Dong, Chief Executive Officer of VNET. "In December 2022, MSCI raised our ESG rating to 'A', which represents the highest ranking to-date in China's Internet Services & Infrastructure industry. I'm proud of how we continue to evolve our practical capabilities and programs to help promote the harmonious coexistence between the enterprise, economy, society and environment. By doing so, we are writing a new chapter in the sustainable development of the global digital economy. Going forward VNET will continue to elevate our ESG engagement and embrace our responsibility to deliver sustainable value for all stakeholders."

VNET is proud to share its commitment with stakeholders, including these highlights from the 2022 ESG Report.

Reported average annual power usage effectiveness (PUE) of 1.37 at VNET's data centers with stabilized operations in 2022.

Signed a 2023 green power purchase agreement with CGN Solar Energy for approximately 4 million kWh. The purchase agreement also contains a green power supply guarantee of approximately 500 million kWh over the next five years.

Obtained green data center certifications for eight data centers.

Achieved zero major IDC operational disruptions and network outages.

Passed Anti-bribery Management System (ISO 37001) certification.

Achieved 100% coverage of information security training for employees.

Increased the percentage of female employees in management positions to 29%.

