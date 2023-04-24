The Verleur Group (TVG) Invests in Cannabis Lifestyle Brand, Lion Order; Announcing a Multi-Year Brand Incubation Project

MIAMI, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The Verleur Group ("TVG"), a leading startup incubator based in South Florida, announced today that it has made a significant equity investment in Lion Order Group, a cannabis lifestyle brand founded by Rohan Marley, the son of legendary musician Bob Marley. The investment and incubation backbone provided by TVG, and its portfolio companies, will enable the Lion Order brand to expand into multiple US and international markets.

Lion Order cannabis products are currently sold only in Michigan, the company's first launch state, but its plant adjacent product lines, such as luxury smoking accessories and branded textiles, will be available online at www.Lionorder.com beginning in August.

Lion Order cannabis products feature proprietary genetics developed by Rohan Marley and his team, currently sold in pre-packaged flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, and topicals. Lion Order will also launch vapes before the close of Summer 2023.

"Lion Order is so much more than a brand. Lion Order is a movement, grounded in the love and teachings of Rastafari principles," said Rohan Marley, Lion Order CEO and founder. "Working with the TVG team has been incredible; these guys understand our message and our vibe. With TVG resources and expertise we will scale the availability of both Lion Order herb products and cannabis adjacent hard and soft goods, such as our upcoming Roots Luxury brand."

"TVG is really excited to be a part of the Lion Order movement. We share Rohan's vision for positive change, social responsibility, and the normalization of cannabis in professional sports" said Jan Verleur, Managing Partner of The Verleur Group. "Rohan Marley has assembled a coalition of professional athletes, activists, musicians, and visionaries that epitomize the Rastafari message of love and inclusiveness. I have never been involved in a commercial project that is more grounded in a set of unwavering social values. Rohan is the real deal. He really walks the talk in everything he does. His vision and authenticity are contagious, and we are beyond excited to help him scale his movement and affect social change."

TVG's investment and incubation support of Lion Order has already exceeded $5M, and the group expects to grow that investment to over $10M before the close of 2023. TVG will use its Michigan portfolio of companies, including 305 Farms and 305 Brands, to support Lion Order's consumer product testing. All new products will be launched in Michigan first, before launching into other U.S. and International markets, by way of select license partnerships.

Between 2023 and 2025, TVG expects to launch Lion Order branded products in no less than ten strategic markets, outside the state of Michigan; the first three of these markets will be announced in October of 2023.

ABOUT THE VERLEUR GROUP

The Verleur Group LLC (TVG) is a boutique venture capital firm engaged in the hands-on incubation of startups. The group currently invests in FMCG, Healthcare, and the Legal Cannabis industries. TVG was founded by lifetime entrepreneurs Jan Verleur and Dan Recio, after selling their company, VMR Products LLC, in a nine figure transaction in October of 2018. The Verleur Group is currently managing equity investments in excess of $60MM, across its portfolio of incubated companies.

ABOUT LION ORDER GROUP

LION ORDER is a movement led by Rohan Marley and a collection of professional athletes, activists, musicians and visionaries around the world who seek everlasting change and commitment to the elevation and edification of consciousness via plant medicine.

