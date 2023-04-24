GRUNT STYLE SIGNS MAJOR BOOK DEAL WITH TEXAS-BASED PUBLISHING HOUSE

Defiance Press & Publishing will produce a 12-book series focused on veteran-war stories

SAN ANTONIO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grunt Style is officially venturing beyond apparel with a new 3-year book deal with Texas-based publishing house, Defiance Press & Publishing . Defiance Press & Publishing, the largest conservative publishing house, will oversee the production and distribution of a 12-book series titled, Violent But True Bedtime Stories, which will feature illustrated veteran war stories and a limited-edition collectible series.

Grunt Style Announces Major Book Deal with Defiance Press & Publishing (PRNewswire)

The first book in the highly anticipated series will be available for purchase this summer both in stores and online. As part of this partnership, Grunt Style will also feature books by other military veteran authors associated with Defiance Press & Publishing, at their retail locations.

"Grunt Style takes great pride in sharing stories of incredible American men and women who embody the spirit of American grit," said Tim Jensen, Co-Owner of Grunt Style. "Our partnership with Defiance Publishing is based on the appreciation and need to share stories of service and sacrifices of our nation's greatest heroes."

"We are extremely excited about this new venture with an iconic brand like Grunt Style. Our two firms are completely aligned in the support of American heroes in active military, first responders and veterans," David Thomas Roberts, Founder of Defiance Press & Publishing. "We look forward to expanding the distribution of this series in retail stores across America."

ABOUT GRUNT STYLE

Grunt Style is a patriotic and veteran-operated apparel brand designed for a new class of warriors: first responders, military veterans, and their friends and families. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Grunt Style stands behind its products, its service, and our country. Visit www.gruntstyle.com and join the conversation on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram at @GruntStyle.

ABOUT DEFIANCE PRESS & PUBLISHING

Founded in 2012, Texas-based Defiance Press & Publishing is a publisher of very high-quality, principled fiction, non-fiction, current events, and children's literature, from outstanding authors with a special emphasis on God, country, liberty, and conservatism, to serve the diverse interests of our readers through various imprints.

