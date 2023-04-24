DNA Diagnostics Center (DDC) Announces the Launch of Peekaboo™ Click, Bringing Virtually Pain-Free Blood Collection to its Peekaboo Early Gender DNA Test Product Line

FAIRFIELD, Ohio, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DNA Diagnostics Center (DDC), a global leader in genetic relationship and consumer testing, and part of the Eurofins network of companies, today announces the launch of Peekaboo™ Click, the latest addition to its Peekaboo Early Gender DNA Test product family.

Peekaboo Click Early Gender DNA Test (PRNewswire)

Peekaboo Click will offer pregnant women an innovative way to determine the gender of their baby at home at just 6 weeks

The Peekaboo™ test enables expecting parents to discover their baby's gender very early in pregnancy with 99.5% accuracy from a simple blood sample from the mother1. Peekaboo™ Click will make obtaining a test sample more convenient and accessible for expectant mothers, utilizing a virtually pain-free at-home collection device that collects capillary blood from the mother's arm as early as six weeks into pregnancy. Customers then send the sample back to DDC's laboratory, where it is analyzed and accurate results are returned to the customer as soon as the same day.

Like the original Peekaboo™ Early Gender DNA Test, Peekaboo™ Click delivers results with exceptional accuracy and convenience by using PCR technology to detect the presence of Y chromosomes from cell-free fetal DNA isolated from a self-collected maternal blood sample.

"DNA Diagnostics Center continues to be at the forefront of innovation and quality in consumer genetic testing, with its highly accredited laboratory services and excellent customer care," said Mike Sheaffer, Founder of the American Pregnancy Association. "We are excited that Peekaboo™ Click will offer pregnant women an even more comfortable and simple solution to determine the gender of their baby at home."

Peekaboo™ Click was designed with expecting mothers' experience in mind, as a more convenient, reliable and comfortable alternative to traditional fingerstick blood collection. Women simply stick the device on their upper arm, click a button to activate a tiny needle, and wait for up to two minutes for blood to begin collecting directly into the device's tube.

Peekaboo™ Click is now available for purchase on peekaboogendertest.com, and on Amazon. Customers can avail of the Peekaboo™ Click Express service on peekaboogendertest.com, which includes overnight shipping and results delivered the same day that the sample arrives at the laboratory.

99.5% accuracy validated in a clinical study of 215 pregnant women between 7 and 39 weeks gestation with blood drawn from venipuncture. Data published on peekaboogendertest.com

