Circle Security Emerges from Stealth Mode with the First Credential-free, Decentralized Threat Prevention Platform

OAKLAND, Calif., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Circle Security, a Silicon Valley start-up, today emerged from stealth mode with the release of its prevention-first cybersecurity platform. With early funding from strategic investors, Circle has built a patented technology that transforms how companies access and protect data by overcoming the most pervasive cybersecurity challenges.

Credential-driven data breaches remain the biggest threat vector for most companies. Prevention of credential phishing alone delivers a staggering 82% in ROI to enterprises saving them north of $680K according to a recent techrepublic article.

"The ultimate dream of security practitioners is to achieve true prevention of breaches," said Founder & CEO Phani Nagarjuna. "The cybersecurity world is littered with several XDR, Zero-Trust & MFA technologies, and yet we continue to see a proliferation in identity-driven data breaches. It's high time we augment these detection technologies with a foundational prevention-first technology that squarely addresses the root causes of the most common cyber threats."

Circle's decentralized platform ensures secure access to cloud data and applications while protecting data during sign-in and throughout the user journey no matter where the data travels. The result is that enterprises can now rely on a single platform to secure access to sensitive data and protect it from exposure with full visibility and control on whichever user devices it resides. Circle cryptographically unifies the capabilities of device trust, data access, and data protection into a unified platform capable of delivering on the promise of no credential-driven attacks and no cloud compromise for Circle protected data.

Enterprises with cybersecurity initiatives spanning across data security posture management, remote work, passwordless infrastructure, ransomware, endpoint protection, business email compromise, and customer experience transformation can elevate their security posture to prevention-first using Circle.

Well-known "security guru" Bruce Schneier, recognized globally as the definitive voice in cybersecurity, serves as an advisor to Circle alongside other global authorities, scientists, and corporate security leaders. According to Schneier, "Circle's decentralized approach to authentication is both user-friendly and powerful. By reducing the user's capability to authenticate on their own, the system provides a new level of security against phishing and other credential-stealing attacks."

Nagarjuna is a 3x entrepreneur, has held several C-level roles at venture- and private equity-backed companies, has launched multiple successful software products, architected digital transformation in companies, and has led two other early-stage companies with successful exits. Before Circle, he built and led Nuevora, a big data analytics/AI company, and has been a founding executive at OneCommand, the #1 customer marketing & loyalty automation company for the auto retail industry. Along with a founding team of cybersecurity veterans, Nagarjuna and team are pioneering the era of true prevention in digital security through Circle.

About Circle Security:

Circle Security is a cybersecurity platform powered by a patented decentralized cryptographic architecture purpose-built to deliver true prevention. Using Circle, enterprises can seamlessly enforce effective data security posture management starting with user data access, data flow tracking, and protection against data exposure.

Unlike other cybersecurity players, Circle decentralizes security orchestration from the cloud to the endpoint while eliminating the need for user credentials thus delivering the dual impact of prevention from credential-driven data breaches and protection from cloud attacks.

Circle's impressive advisory board comprises some of the "who's who" from the cybersecurity industry including Bruce Schneier; Lucia Milica, Global CISO of Proofpoint; Devon Bryan, Global CIO of Carnival Corporation; Eric Liebowitz, CISO of Thales Group among others as well as customer success experts Nick Mehta, CEO of Gainsight, and Don Peppers, author of the international best-seller "The One To One Future."

