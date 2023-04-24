Changing Youth Soccer's Pay-To-Play -- International Soccer Academy Launches Non-Profit To Create Financial Support For Talented American Players

Goal Foundation, the non profit launched by the founders of International Soccer Academy, is dedicated to removing the financial barriers preventing elite American youth soccer players from reaching their dream..

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOAL Foundation, Inc., a new non-profit dedicated to promoting the growth and development of student athletes, is proud to announce today the official unveiling of its 501(c)(3) status and the foundation's inaugural annual drive of $500,000 to fund scholarships for talented youth soccer players.

Money has always been an issue in youth sports. GOAL Foundation wants to start leveling the playing field financially.

"Financial support for the today's generation of athletes paves the road for tomorrow's superstars wearing Red, White and Blue," said Diane Scavuzzo, cofounder of International Soccer Academy.

Money has always been an issue in youth sports. GOAL Foundation wants to start leveling the playing field financially.

"Pay-to-Play requires parents to have enough money to cover the cost of playing soccer, and this isn't always financially possible," said Scavuzzo. "In the USA, talented youth soccer players can be prevented from participating in top level programs due to costs. We know this first hand from identifying players who have the potential to become professional athletes but simply can't afford the costs of training for nearly a year in Germany with International Soccer Academy. We wanted to start a non-profit to help remove these financial barriers — and we need your help."

Goal Foundation. Inc. was set up by the founders of International Soccer Academy with the help of their attorney Mark Seiger.

"We want the very best American youth soccer players on the Integrated Academy rosters at FC Schalke 04 and Hertha BSC — regardless of their ability to cover the costs of participation," said Eddie Loewen. "As co founder of International Soccer Academy, we know the importance of reducing the financial burden of paying to play and we have already awarded over $250,000 in partial scholarships to gifted youth players — but we know this isn't enough. We want to do more."

Many of the over 3 million youth soccer players in the USA dream of training in Europe at a professional club's academy; with a dedicated coaching staff and only 20 teammates … practicing twice a day and playing soccer games against Bundesliga academy teams.

"We want to make this dream possible for super talented players, regardless of their financial situation," said Loewen. "Our Bundesliga partners are looking to develop the top talent in the USA. These pro clubs want to identify players they can offer contracts to and we recognize the need to raise funds to sponsor exceptional student athletes whose families can not afford to cover the costs themselves."

"Our future goal is to raise funds to offer every player on the International Soccer Academy Integrated Teams a full ride scholarship — but right now, our immediate concern is to cover the full costs for at least one or two highly skilled players," said Scavuzzo.

GOAL Foundation knows young kids share the 'Captain America Christian Pulisic' dream and International Soccer Academy offers a pathway to play soccer in Europe. Since 2020, International Soccer Academy has arranged over 75 official trials at European soccer clubs for players with 19 contracts signed.

"Sports can have a profound impact on a young person's life," said Scavuzzo. "We know GOAL Foundation can make a meaningful contribution in the lives of talented players who otherwise might not have the opportunity to earn a collegiate scholarship or follow their dream of becoming a soccer professional."

From Olympic gold medalists and FIFA Women's World Cup champions Mia Hamm, Julie Foudy, Hope Solo and Alex Morgan to Anson Dorrance, the head coach at University of North Carolina who has one of the most successful coaching records in the history of athletics and many others — there is a strong belief it is wrong to have pay to play soccer at the highest levels. There are many critics of the pay to play system with the complaint that the financial barriers stop talent from developing.

The foundation will award scholarships ranging from $10,000 to $75,000 to selected applicants who meet the eligibility requirements. Players will be evaluated based on their academic achievements, soccer skills, character and financial need. Goal Foundation will depend on corporate sponsors, as well as independent contributors, peer-to-peer fundraising and retail round up campaigns to reach their annual financial goals. For more information or to donate, please visit GOAL Foundations' website.

Contact:

Diane Scavuzzo — GOAL Foundation, Inc. diane@Goal-Foundation.com 858-531-8300

MAKING A DIFFERENCE IN A PLAYER’S LIFE (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Soccer Academy