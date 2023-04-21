PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU TO JOIN GLOBAL CITIZEN NOW IN NEW YORK CITY

John Legend, Katie Holmes, Gayle King, Busy Philipps, Joe Scarborough set to participate in Action Summit next week

They join President Macron, President von der Leyen, Prime Minister Mottley, Hugh Jackman, Chris Martin, and many more gathering to drive impact on the most urgent issues facing our world

WHAT: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Artist, Activist and Global Citizen Ambassador John Legend have joined the growing list of leaders gathering in New York City next week for Global Citizen NOW , the summit setting a global agenda for action on the most urgent issues facing humanity and the planet.

Hosted by the world's leading international advocacy organization, Global Citizen , Global Citizen NOW will convene government leaders, private sector executives, grassroots activists, cultural innovators, philanthropic experts, and leading journalists across two dynamic days to make progress on the systemic challenges our world is facing.

"Building a future that is fair, equal, and peaceful, with clean air and clean water for everyone, is at the heart of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and reflects the vision of the Global Citizen NOW summit. In New York City, I look forward to advancing our shared progress and advocating for strong global commitments to support gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls everywhere." Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

WHO: Other names added to the Global Citizen NOW line up include: H.E. Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman, Dubai Cares; Tiffany "The Budgetnista" Aliche, New York Times Bestselling Author; H.E. Samira Bawumia, Second Lady of Ghana; Maria Borges, Model and Activist; Juju Chang, Co-Anchor, "Nightline", ABC News; Pinky Cole, Restaurateur, Author and Philanthropist; Liya Haile, Country Lead – Ethiopia, Girl Effect; Caroline Hyde, Co-host, Bloomberg Markets: The Close; Gayle King, Co-Host, CBS Mornings; Lisa LaFlamme, Journalists For Human Rights, Special Correspondent; Nomzamo Mbatha, Actress; Jacqueline O'Neill, Canadian Ambassador for Women, Peace, and Security; Busy Philipps, Actress, Author and Activist; Joe Scarborough, Co-Host, Morning Joe and former U.S. Congressman; Laurie Segall, Founder, Dot Dot Dot; Jessica Stern, Special Envoy for the Human Rights of LGBTI Persons, US Government; Alok Vaid-Menon, Artist; and Elizabeth Vazquez, CEO & Co-Founder, WEConnect International.

WHEN: April 27 – 28, 2023

WHERE: The Glasshouse, New York City

HOW TO WATCH: The summit's opening sessions will be livestreamed globally on Reuters on Thursday, April 27 at 3:00pm ET. Additionally, Emmanuel Macron, President of France, will be interviewed by Joe Scarborough live on MSNBC's Morning Joe on Friday, April 28 at 9:15am ET. Various Global Citizen NOW sessions will be livestreamed on Global Citizen's Instagram, Facebook , and LinkedIn at 3:00pm ET on Thursday, April 27, and 12:15pm ET on Friday, April 28.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Every Global Citizen NOW session will feature definitive next steps for participants, attendees, and global citizens to take immediate action on urgent issues including climate change, the global food crisis, gender inequality, protecting activists, and more. The program will feature major announcements on policy initiatives, intimate conversations with renowned artists, as well as corporate and world leaders.

Previously announced participants include: Nat Kwabena Adisi (Bola Ray), CEO, EIB Network Ltd. and Chairman, Empire Group; Maggie Baird, Founder and President, Support + Feed; Nir Bar Dea, CEO, Bridgewater Associates; Helder Barbalho, Governor of the Amazonic State of Pará, Brazil; Portia Blunt, Vice President, Global Apparel, Reebok; David Droga, CEO, Accenture Song; Sabrina Elba, United Nations IFAD Goodwill Ambassador; Jordan Fisher, Producer, Actor, Gamer; Pamela Fletcher, Chief Sustainability Officer, Delta Air Lines; Phoebe Gates, Women's Health & Reproductive Rights Activist; C.D. Glin, President, PepsiCo Foundation; Dr. Patrick Gruber, CEO, Gevo; Prabal Gurung, Creative Director and Fashion Designer; Tamron Hall, two time Emmy Award-winning Journalist and Author; Katie Holmes; Daniel Humm, Chef and Owner, Eleven Madison Park and Eleven Madison Home; Hugh Jackman, Global Citizen Ambassador; Letitia James, Attorney General of New York; Fran Katsoudas, EVP and Chief People, Policy & Purpose Officer, Cisco; Nicole LaPointe Jameson, CEO, Evil Geniuses; Alvaro Lario, President, International Fund for Agricultural Development; Stefan Löfven, Former Prime Minister of Sweden; Emmanuel Macron, President of France; Tshepo Mahloele, Founder & Chairman, Harith General Partners; Mark Malloch-Brown, President, Open Society Foundations; Chris Martin, International Global Citizen Festival Curator; Peter McGuinness, President & CEO, Impossible Foods; Catherine McKenna, Chair of the UN High-Level Expert Group on Net-Zero; Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados; Bridget Moynahan, Global Citizen Ambassador; Vanessa Nakate, Ugandan Climate Justice Activist, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and Author of 'A Bigger Picture'; Antonio Nuño, CEO, Someone Somewhere; Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer, P&G; Diego Scotti, Chief Marketing Officer, Verizon; Amanda Seales, Comedian and Social Justice Advocate; Dr. Rajiv Shah, President, Rockefeller Foundation; Alok Sharma, COP26 President and Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom; Yasmine Sherif, Executive Director, Education Cannot Wait; Edward Skyler, Executive Vice President, Citi; Erna Solberg, Former Prime Minister of Norway; Abena Soreno, Founder, GOALSFORFLOW; Gary Vaynerchuk, Chairman, VaynerX, and CEO, VaynerMedia; Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission; Darren Walker, President, Ford Foundation; Caroline Wanga, President & CEO, Essence Ventures; and Elizabeth Wathuti, Kenyan Climate Activist and Founder, Green Generation Initiative.

Global Citizen NOW is co-chaired by International Global Citizen Festival Curator Chris Martin and Global Citizen Ambassador Hugh Jackman; political leaders Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission; Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados; Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana; Erna Solberg, former Prime Minister of Norway; and Stefan Löfven, former Prime Minister of Sweden; corporate sector leaders Hans Vestberg, Chairman & CEO, Verizon; Nir Bar Dea, CEO, Bridgewater Associates; Fran Katsoudas, EVP and Chief People, Policy & Purpose Officer, Cisco; Chris Stadler, Managing Partner, CVC Capital Partners; Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer, P&G; Diego Scotti, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Verizon; Tshepo Mahloele, Founder & Chairman of Harith General Partners; and Edward Skyler, Executive Vice President, Citi; and philanthropic sector leaders Dr. Rajiv Shah, President, Rockefeller Foundation; Mark Malloch-Brown, President, Open Society Foundations; and Darren Walker, President, Ford Foundation.

Global Citizen NOW is supported by Global Partners Accenture, Cisco, Citi, Delta Air Lines, Harith General Partners, P&G and Verizon, and Associate Partners Authentic Brands Group and Impossible Foods.

Global Citizen NOW is grateful for the support of leading media companies across the world including: ABC, AIM Group, Arena Holdings, Bella Naija, Bloomberg, EIB Network, MSNBC, Reuters, Vanguard Media, Wall Street Journal and Zikoko.

To learn more about Global Citizen NOW visit www.globalcitizen.org/now23 .

