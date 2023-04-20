LUMENE Introduces Nordic-Inspired Beauty and Skincare Solutions at First Brand Ceremony Held in China

SHANGHAI, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Finnish skincare brand LUMENE hosted its first-ever brand ceremony in China on April 18, 2023, with the theme "Beauty Born of Arctic Light", introducing the company's philosophy of combining the purity of the Arctic with the latest technology to create effective and sustainable skincare solutions. Johan Melin, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at LUMENE, and Victor Gibson, General Manager of UK, China and New Strategic Market at LUMENE, led the audience on an immersive journey to its Nordic homeland, showcasing fifty years of its brand history and innovations inspired by the pristine nature of Finland.

The event took place in Changsha, a vibrant and innovative city with a thriving creative, cultural, and entertainment industry. Different from Tier-1 cities such as Beijing and Shanghai, which have an urban population of only 80 million, the new Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities, represented by Changsha, have an urban population of nearly 500 million and more emerging consumer groups seeking fashion, health, leisure and quality. The city's flourishing economy presents an unparalleled opportunity for LUMENE to connect with beauty enthusiasts, while also providing a unique platform to engage with its partners, industry experts, key opinion leaders (KOLs), who have been closely working with the brand to expand its footprint across China.

Participants were treated to an impressive opening dance, which presented them the first impression of LUMENE brand "Beauty Born of Arctic Light" to the guests. Then, the TVC that highlighted the company's Nordic roots, skincare expertise, as well as its signature products that have garnered praise from customers around the world. The hour-long grand event also marked the first time that LUMENE unveiled its brand positioning, marketing, and product strategy for the Chinese market via a press conference.

LUMENE unfolded its origin brand story in "retrospective form". Victor Gibson, General Manager of UK, China and New Strategic Market at LUMENE, taking to the stage to invite the audience to embark on a virtual tour to Finland during which he introduced brand features, product line-ups, and LUMENE's ingredients sourced from Nordic nature, including Birch Sap used in the Arctic Spring Water series, Arctic cloudberry, and sea buckthorn in its Bloom Anti-wrinkle series. By using the pure power of nature in Finland, LUMENE hopes to bring pure, natural and effective skincare products using the world's purest polar ice spring water and a unique collection of natural Nordic ingredients that contain powerful arctic light energy, to deliver a philosophy of natural luminous beauty to every consumer.

At the event, LUMENE also honored KOLs and channel distributors with awards, thanking them for their effort to expand the brand's visibility and presence in China. In addition, Johan Melin, took the opportunity to share the future strategy of LUMENE, and thanked the brand's Chinese partner, S'Young International, for their contribution to the brand's development. He also invited all attendees to go to Finland to experience the various Nordic natural ingredients that LUMENE has discovered on the coast, in the glaciers and in the forests, and to take an in-depth journey to trace the source.

LUMENE has achieved stellar market performance since it entered the Chinese market in 2018. S'Young International, as its China partner, helped the brand build a strong sales channel, a strong social media presence and a full operational chain for the brand. LUMENE has worked with S'Young International's market insights to identify the needs of its Chinese customers, matching its product features with their essentials to create the hero product, Nordic Hydra 24-Hour Moisturizer, which is a bestseller in the Chinese market.

Harnessing nature's gifts from Finland's landscape, LUMENE will continue to bring more deluxe skincare and beauty solutions packed with organic and wildcrafted ingredients to Chinese customers, as LUMENE with our partners to unlock the next growth chapter while sharing the power of natural ingredients from Nordic lands with all.

Victor Gibson, General Manager of UK, China and New Strategic Market, Introducing The Brand At The Ceremony (PRNewswire)

