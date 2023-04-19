Confie is Recognized as a "Ten Plus Company" by Infonavit

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Confie, the largest personal lines insurance distributor in the U.S., announced its Shared Service Center in Tijuana, Seguros Confie, has been named to Infonavit's Empresa de Diez Plus (Ten Plus Company), a program that recognizes and offers benefits to companies that demonstrate employee commitment by creating quality jobs that favor economic development in Mexico.

(PRNewsfoto/Confie) (PRNewswire)

More importantly, this recognition allows Confie the ability to offer an additional benefit to its employees that gives them a discount on their administration fee when they first apply for Infonavit Credit. Additionally, they qualify for a lower monthly housing payment that is not available to companies that are not recognized as a "Diez Plus" company.

"We want to offer a best-in-class benefit package that exceeds our employee's expectations. This distinction allows us to achieve those goals," said Cesar Soriano, Confie's CEO. "Our employees are at the foundation of our winning culture, and we are committed to improving their lives whenever we can."

Already named the "Best Call Center" by Yo Amo Tijuana, this honor adds to Confie's impressive list of reasons for prospective candidates to consider joining the company.

"I'm thrilled that we can now offer another great benefit to our fantastic team," said Santiago Cordero, vice president and general manager of operations at Seguros Confie. "As a company, we strive to provide the tools necessary for our employees to grow and thrive both at work and at home."

Seguros Confie is celebrating 12 years in Tijuana, with a workforce that has grown to more than 1,400 employees.

"Confie was recognized out of a total of 42,600 companies," said Ana Lizeth Gómez, regional delegate of Infonavit in Baja California, at the awards ceremony. "Only 2,052 (4.8%) of companies in Baja California achieved this recognition."

Infonavit's Empresa Diez Plus recognizes and offers benefits to employers who submit their employee Infonavit withholdings in a timely manner and have no outstanding debt.

For more information on joining our team, visit www.confiemx.com.

About Confie

Established in 2008, Confie is the nation's leading personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are – with more than 800+ retail locations in 23 states, the Bluefire general agency, and a telephone and online shared service center servicing all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie's aspiration is to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so our customers can have peace of mind. Confie is a portfolio company of Alliant Insurance. For more information about Confie, visit www.confie.com.

About Seguros Confie

Seguros Confie started its operations in Tijuana, Baja California, México, in 2010, when Confie, the largest independent personal lines agency and broker in the U.S, acquired Seguros Sin Barreras and transitioned support operations and administration to Tijuana. Over the ensuing years, the company moved to a brand new facility in the financial zone of Tijuana in 2016. Today, Seguros Confíe has more than 1,400+ employees distributed in two locations and remotely. Seguros Confie serves all 50 states in the U.S. To learn more about Seguros Confie, visit www.confiemx.com.

About Confie BPO

In 2010, Confie opened a nearshore business process outsourcing division to help companies optimize their operations by providing inbound and outbound call services to maximize their profitability. Shortly after, Confie BPO became the outsourcing leader in the insurance, financial and healthcare industries by providing transformative tools and cutting-edge technology for businesses seeking customer growth and increased revenue. Confie BPO offers a wide range of inbound and outbound call services that are easily customizable, integrate seamlessly and deliver measured results. For more information about Confie BPO, visit www.confiebpo.com.

