Brightflag Celebrates Ninth Anniversary, Highlights Addition of Innovative AI-Powered Features and Industry Awards

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightflag , the platform and trusted guide in-house teams rely on to manage matters, spend, and outside counsel, today celebrates its ninth anniversary. Founded in 2014, Brightflag has been a pioneer in leveraging innovative AI technologies to transform outside counsel management – helping corporate legal teams better control costs, gain insight into their spend, and improve strategic decision-making.

The anniversary comes as market conditions drive in-house teams to prioritize spend visibility and cost control measures, while advances in AI encourage re-evaluating how new technologies can further improve efficiency.

"Over the past nine years Brightflag has been privileged to serve as the platform of choice for hundreds of in-house legal teams worldwide" said Ian Nolan, CEO and co-founder of Brightflag. "We are fortunate to be recognized as a market leader and look forward to continuing to help our customers improve their legal operations for many years to come."

Brightflag's recent achievements include:

Hundreds of customers added, including household names like Bill.com, Snap Inc., Sky and Zendesk

New features released, such as a dashboard that provides users with instant visibility into the tasks awaiting their review, a new reporting interface that emphasizes fast navigation and customizable filters, and an upgraded Timekeeper Rates Review experience which provides immediate insight into requests for increased rates and allows users to quickly take action.

PDF Check , which automatically verifies that the correct bill-to information is included on every PDF invoice, and Cost Center Budgeting, which allows the legal team to track departmental budgets while providing AI-powered forecasting of potential budget overruns. AI innovations launched, such as, which automatically verifies that the correct bill-to information is included on every PDF invoice, and Cost Center Budgeting, which allows the legal team to track departmental budgets while providing AI-powered forecasting of potential budget overruns.

Spring 2023 Enterprise Legal Management (ELM) Leader by G2. Recognized as aby G2.

2023 Legal Operations Compensation Survey Report to promote pay transparency in legal operations. The report received over 500 downloads in the first two weeks following publication. Published theto promote pay transparency in legal operations. The report received over 500 downloads in the first two weeks following publication.

"The legal operations profession continues to grow, and in-house teams increasingly recognize the critical role technology serves in helping them understand legal spend, predict and control costs, and benchmark outside counsel," said Alex Kelly, COO and co-founder of Brightflag. "We are laser-focused on helping in-house teams achieve these goals."

About Brightflag

Brightflag is the platform and trusted guide in-house legal teams rely to manage matters, spend, and outside counsel. The company serves a global community of legal professionals from offices in New York, Ireland, and Australia.

