Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar Introduces Elevated Social Hour Experience

TAMPA, Fla., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is proud to announce the launch of its new Social Hour, a premiere of the brand's fresh take on an elevated bar experience. Block off your calendar to enjoy new shareable bar bites and $9 handcrafted cocktails from 4-6 PM at the bar, Sunday through Thursday, at all locations nationwide.

Fleming's is known for its exquisite food and unparalleled service, and Social Hour is no exception. Social Hour is a testament to Fleming's commitment to innovation and excellence with its carefully curated menu and inviting atmosphere, all designed to bring people together in a new way. The menu also features a wide variety of options – suitable for even the most sophisticated of palates.

"We are thrilled to introduce this new bar experience," said Patrick English, Vice President of Operations for Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. "Social Hour is a great way for friends or business colleagues to get together during the work week. What better way to relax and recharge than with exceptional bites and cocktails?"

The enticing Social Hour menu includes a delicious set of Fleming's Steakhouse Sliders, topped with creamy Wisconsin cheddar, housemade red onion confit, black garlic aioli and butter pickles, and makes for an excellent pairing with the Time Is Honey cocktail, expertly crafted with Maker's Mark bourbon, fresh lemon, honey and a luxardo cherry.

Guests can also explore other top-rated menu items such as the Bourbon & Apricot Glazed Meatballs, Crunchy Tempura Shrimp and the Keep Your Gin Up cocktail, which hits on all of the incredibly crisp and refreshing notes you're craving at the end of a long day.

Social Hour is not available on Mother's Day and Father's Day. To learn more about the Social Hour Menu, visit www.flemingssteakhouse.com/menus/Social-Hour .

About Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is a contemporary interpretation of the classic American steakhouse, boasting culinary mastery, signature style and unrivaled attentive service to create memorable dining experiences for Guests. Fleming's offers an impressive range of USDA Prime steaks, premium seafood entrées, storied wines, and fresh, handcrafted cocktails.

Founded in 1998, Fleming's opened in Newport Beach, Calif. with a vision to create a steakhouse that breaks the stereotype, delivering the finest steak and wine with world-class service, in a more modern, warm, and welcoming setting. Today there are 65 locations across the country. For more information about Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar or to make a reservation, please visit www.FlemingsSteakhouse.com.

