Experience GOAT Hospitality's Newest Concept, a Chic and Sophisticated Premier Lounge and Nightclub, Pilo's Beach Club, Now Open in the heart of South Beach!

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOAT Hospitality Group presents Pilo's Beach Club, bringing the epitome of chic beach vibes and world-class entertainment, an exceptional addition to South Beach's upscale entertainment scene. After captivating the summer crowds as a pop-up in Southampton, New York, this beach club has found it permanent in the heart of South Beach. Celebrities and music icons such as Diplo, Zedd, Tommy Lee, Cedric Gervais, Cash Cash, and many more have already graced the club with their presence. Pilo's Beach Club offers an exquisite and sophisticated aura that sets it apart from the typical tiki-inspired beach clubs.

Pilo's Beach Club spans over 3,500 SQFT, bringing a vibrant nightlife scene with elegant wooden finishes, lush greenery, towering palm trees, and emerald-green furniture. The carefully curated decor harmoniously complements the venue's indoor beach vibe. It creates a stunning setting for guests to dress to impress, be it a first date, birthday celebration, or corporate buyout. The venue offers a wrap-around bar that welcomes guests upon entry and transforms into a lounge and nightclub, with exclusive private tables and a private back room that can be reserved for intimate gatherings. The open-format music caters to all musical preferences, ranging from Latin to old-school hip-hop and beyond.

Pilo's Beach Club takes its name from its sister establishments, Pilo's Street Tacos and Pilo's Tequila Garden. Derek Gonzalez, the founder of GOAT Hospitality Group, imbues his ventures with a deep sense of purpose, not just to create exceptional concepts but also to honor his loved ones' legacies. The brand's mission extends to Pilo's Beach Club, paying homage to Gonzalez's beloved Aunt Pilo, who lived with Down syndrome but never let it define her. After her passing, Pilo's brand continues to honor her legacy by employing individuals with special abilities. Through their employment, Pilo's Beach Club provides these exceptional individuals with opportunities to achieve their dreams, increase their independence, and foster meaningful relationships.

To further enhance the unique experience at Pilo's Beach Club, the establishment features a speakeasy named after Gonzalez's son, Santiago, affectionately known as Titi. True to the speakeasy tradition, guests can discover "Titi's Champagne Room," a hidden gem within a gem.

Pilo's Beach Club welcomes guests every Friday and Saturday from 10 PM to 4 AM. For more information about the venue and its offerings, visit their website at pilosbeachclub.com or follow them on Instagram at @pilosbeachclub .

Founded by Derek Gonzalez in 2017 in Miami, Florida, Pilo's Street Tacos offers authentic Mexican food, street tacos, late-night bites, interactive and visually stunning art pieces, and an inclusive environment for the entire community to enjoy. In 2020, Pilo's launched Pilo's Tequila Garden in the heart of Wynwood. The flagship Wynwood location features an open-air Tequila Garden and transforms into a welcoming nightlife atmosphere with frequent special events and top-name artists. It also boasts three full-service bars, a state-of-the-art DJ booth in a tree house, bottle service, VIP booths, and an expansive tequila, mezcal, and cocktail list for guests to enjoy day or night. Upon arrival, guests are transported to the streets of Mexico City and greeted with vibrant and colorful hand-painted murals from local and international artists, showcasing unity and inclusion. The newest location Pilo's Beach Club opened its doors in April 2023 after an uber-successful pop-up in Southampton. The nightclub and lounge feature chic beach vibes and world-class entertainment in the heart of South Beach's upscale entertainment scene. The brand's mission pays homage to Gonzalez's beloved Aunt Pilo, who lived with Down syndrome but never let it define her. The Pilo's brand honors her legacy by employing individuals with special abilities. Through their employment, Pilo's provides these exceptional individuals with opportunities to achieve their dreams, increase their independence, and foster meaningful relationships.

GOAT Hospitality Group is the creation of Derek Gonzalez. GOAT is the umbrella of brands that aims to provide the best hospitality by serving our customers and community. Presently, GOAT has a portfolio of Pilo's Street Tacos; Pilo's Tequila Garden; Pilo's Beach Club, and Frozaritas. Goat is also currently expanding its brands with White Tiger Tavern, Titi's Champagne Room, Luna Sol, and Mia.

