TOTAL DIVERSITY CLINICAL TRIAL MANAGEMENT EXPERIENCING RAPID GROWTH

DALLAS, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TOTAL Diversity Clinical Trial Management (TOTAL), a full-service diversity organization announces the expansion of the business development and marketing teams to meet increased demands for services. Long-time industry veteran Melynda Geurts, Senior Vice President, Business Strategy and Communications stated, "industry requirements for diverse services have driven our growth and strategy in expanding our sales, communications, and marketing teams to respond to our client's aggressive needs for diverse expertise."

(PRNewsfoto/Total Diversity) (PRNewswire)

In addition to the expansion of Geurts' role, TOTAL announces Gabrielle DeBoer's role as Vice President, Business Development. DeBoer has more than 30 years of experience in sales, with the last 20 of those years in the clinical research industry. She possesses an accomplished background in establishing long-term business relationships and partnerships on a global scale. Gabrielle will be responsible for continuing the growth of new client relationships as well as supporting existing clients.

The addition of Jeremy Mitchell as Director, Business Development brings more than 25 years of experience in sales and marketing. Jeremy has a proven track record of success with an emphasis on customer service and satisfaction. Jeremy is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion and is an active member of Minorities in Clinical Research, whose mission is to advocate for diversity and inclusion in the healthcare industry.

Crystal Thigpen has recently been added to the growing team as Marketing and Communications Director. Crystal has more than 13 years of marketing and communications experience. She brings innovative creative service management, social media presence, and community access strategy to TOTAL's service offerings. She is an active advocate for the African American community in her volunteer work, particularly in encouragement of vaccine availability.

About TOTAL Diversity Clinical Trial Management

TOTAL Diversity Clinical Trial Management is a full-service Contract Research Organization with an integrated focus on support services highlighting diversity and inclusion in clinical trials. Service offerings directed at diversity include consulting, training programs, patient recruitment, retention services and more. The growing network of diverse capable sites includes experienced diversity-oriented researchers as well as those who have access to diverse populations.

Melynda Geurts, MS

Senior Vice President, Business Strategy and Communications

Total Diversity Clinical Trial Management

(214) 704-8841 mgeurts@totalcro.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TOTAL Diversity