Guardian Access Solutions Acquires VP Access Gate Systems

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and ATLANTA, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardian Access Solutions ("Guardian") announced today it has acquired VP Access Gate Systems ("VPA") from Val and Paula Moliere. VPA is a leading installer of custom gate systems in the greater Atlanta metro area with over 50 years of combined expertise in the industry. Val has joined the Guardian team and will oversee the custom automated gate division in the Georgia market.

"We are thrilled to welcome the VP Access team to the Guardian family," said Chad Colony, CEO of Guardian, "This important acquisition enables us to increase our presence in the Atlanta marketplace and complete our customer offerings by adding custom automated gate systems to our suite of services. "

Guardian Access Solutions, with offices in Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida, offers the most comprehensive and integrated suite of access control solutions available in the Southeast market including efficient, reliable, and secure custom automated gate systems, parking systems, commercial overhead doors, access control, video surveillance systems, and more.

"We are excited to join the Guardian team in Atlanta," said Val Moliere, "the resources that Guardian are bringing to bear will allow us to continue our growth while providing the same high level of service to our customers."

In early 2023, Guardian rebranded under its common banner from previously acquired Tennessee-based Access Control Systems ("ACS"), Georgia-based Access Security Parking Integrated Solutions ("ASPIS"), and Florida-based Access Control Technologies ("ACT") of Florida, and now VP Access Gate Systems. Guardian is a portfolio company of Brixey & Meyer Capital ("BMC"), a lower middle market investment firm investing in entrepreneurial owned business in eastern and central time region of the United States.

More information about Guardian Access Solutions can be found by visiting www.guardianaccess.com.

About Guardian Access Solutions:

Founded in 1987 with a focus on automated gates and parking revenue control systems, Access Control Systems, LLC d/b/a Guardian Access Solutions evolved organically and through a series of acquisitions, including the acquisitions of ASPIS, ACT, and VPA to better serve its customers' needs. The combined powerhouse of these once separate companies expands Guardian Access Solutions' ability to provide services to its customers across the southeast. We are better together. Guardian Access Solutions now offers custom gate design and installation, access control systems and installation, video surveillance installation, commercial overhead door systems, and maintenance and repair to the services we provide.

About Brixey & Meyer Capital:

Brixey & Meyer Capital is a lower middle market private investment firm located in Cincinnati, Ohio. Since its founding, BMC has closed thirteen investments and raised over $120 million to invest in lower middle-market companies generating $1.0 to $10.0 million of cash flow. Brixey & Meyer Capital currently manages five different platforms across a variety of industries. For information about all of BMC's investments, click here. Follow Brixey & Meyer Capital on LinkedIn here.

Contact: Chad Colony, 479-366-6103, chad.colony@guardianaccess.com

View original content:

SOURCE Guardian Access Solutions