eHealth, Inc. to Hold First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call on May 9 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

eHealth, Inc. to Hold First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call on May 9 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced that the company plans to release first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

The company will hold an earnings conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 9th to discuss these results. The call will be hosted by eHealth's chief executive officer, Fran Soistman and eHealth's chief financial officer, John Stelben.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (888) 259-6580. The participant passcode is 22387816.

A live webcast of the earnings call will be available at eHealth.com under the Investor Relations section. The webcast replay will also be available on our investor relations website two hours following the conclusion of the call and will be archived for a period of one year. The company suggests participants for both the conference call and those listening via the web dial in or sign on at least 15 minutes in advance of the call.

About eHealth, Inc.

For over 25 years, eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) has expertly guided American consumers with innovative technology and licensed advisor support to help them find health insurance and related options. Through its proprietary health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com, eHealth has connected more than eight million members with quality, affordable coverage. eHealth offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D, individual, family, small business, and ancillary plans from approximately 200 health insurance companies nationwide. For more information about eHealth, please visit us at eHealth.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kate Sidorovich, CFA

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategy

Kate.Sidorovich@ehealth.com

eHealth, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/eHealth, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.