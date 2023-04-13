BTSE Gains Virtual Asset Services Registration (subject to a condition precedent) in Liechtenstein to Expand European Presence

Liechtenstein's progressive regulatory environment for digital assets provides a springboard for BTSE's future business in Europe

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BTSE , a leading digital asset exchange, today announced that it has secured approval for a regulatory registration under the Token and Trustworthy Technology Service Provider Act (TVTG) in Liechtenstein (subject to a condition precedent). This compliance milestone will enable the digital asset exchange to expand its business presence into Europe and attract global users. The registration also demonstrates the firm's unwavering commitment to regulatory compliance.

BTSE AG, BTSE's legal entity registered in Liechtenstein, has obtained the registration granted by the country's Financial Market Authority (FMA). The registration will allow BTSE AG to operate as a regulated Trustworthy Technology (TT) Exchange Service Provider in Liechtenstein, and provide services related to tokens and cryptocurrencies , subject to compliance with the TVTG.

The stringent vetting process for obtaining a TVTG registration encompasses a thorough assessment of the company's compliance measures for preventing money laundering and terrorist financing.

"Situated in the heart of Europe, not only does Liechtenstein offer a stable political and economic environment, it's also among the first countries worldwide to introduce a comprehensive regulatory framework for the blockchain industry. Obtaining this registration is yet another crucial step in our goal of expanding access to crypto finance worldwide. We're proud to have such clear proof of our long-standing commitment to building a secure, reliable, and compliant global business," said Henry Liu, CEO of BTSE.

"Liechtenstein's progressive regulatory environment for digital assets provides a great springboard for us to expand our business into Europe. We look forward to delivering innovative digital asset solutions for our future clients in the region," he added.

As a rapidly growing market for cryptocurrencies and digital assets , Europe offers a regulatory framework with competitive clarity. Coupled with the region's large and diverse pool of highly educated professionals in the fields of tech and finance, the exchange plans to tap into the opportunities to innovate and expand its services.

"As a registered TT Exchange Service Provider in Liechtenstein, we are demonstrating our commitment to complying with all applicable laws and regulations. We see this as an opportunity to further enhance our position as a trusted platform for digital asset trading and investing, and we are excited about the potential for continued expansion and growth in Europe and beyond," said Jeff Mei, COO of BTSE.

"By staying at the forefront of innovation and regulation, we can help shape the future of the crypto industry and pave the way for mainstream adoption of digital assets," Mei added.

About BTSE

BTSE is a leading digital asset exchange that offers a simple and secure way to trade cryptocurrencies. As the go-to exchange for all things crypto, BTSE is one of the top trusted crypto platforms for institutions, retail users and first-time traders. BTSE has developed multiple trading technologies that have been adopted across the industry, setting new standards for excellence and innovation in the world of digital asset trading. Additionally, BTSE licenses its industry-leading technology to exchanges worldwide through its white label exchange solutions, strengthening the BTSE ecosystem and bridging traditional finance with digital assets everywhere. Read more at btse.com .

