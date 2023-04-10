Curaleaf Completes Acquisition of Deseret Wellness

Transaction Bolsters Curaleaf's Presence in Utah as State's Largest Retail Operator

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Deseret Wellness ("Deseret"), the largest cannabis retail operator in Utah (the "Transaction"). With the close of the Transaction, Curaleaf's retail footprint has increased to four dispensaries in Utah and 150 nationwide.

Boris Jordan, Executive Chairman of Curaleaf, stated, "Deseret is an excellent strategic fit for Curaleaf as we continue to expand our retail footprint in key emerging markets. This transaction enables to better serve Utah's rapidly expanding medical program, which recorded a record-breaking US$118.7 million in sales last year. On behalf of the Board of Directors and management team, I am pleased to officially welcome Deseret to the Curaleaf family."

Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf, stated, "We are excited to complete our acquisition of Deseret which bolsters Curaleaf's medical footprint in Utah with an attractive portfolio of retail assets. Utah represents an emerging market opportunity with long-term growth potential, and we look forward to serving an expanded base of Utah medical patients with high-quality cannabis products."

The cash and stock transaction, valued at approximately US$20 million, includes three retail dispensaries located in the cities of Park City, Provo and Payson with a combined annualized revenue run rate of US$14 million.

