BLUETTI Launches EP900 & B500 Home Battery System in the US to Hit A Milestone in Reaching Power Self-sufficiency

LAS VEGAS, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI announced the first home ESS (Energy Storage System) - EP600 & B500 at the end of 2022. Now, this standout successful launch has made its way into thousands of European families. Specifically tailored to the US market, EP900 & B500 is believed to bring home backup power to a new height.

Homeowners can simply integrate EP900 into the grid as an emergency backup power to get through blackouts, or combine EP900 with existing roof panels as a solar power storage system to reserve the surplus energy for night hours and even sell it back to the grid to make money.

As Emergency Power Within Reach

It was reported that on Christmas eve of 2022, more than 500,000 homes and businesses lost power due to a series of winter storms across the US. With the arrival of summer, extreme weather events and natural disasters can drag the houses into the dark at any time.

BLUETTI EP900 delivers an unprecedented output of 9kW and an expandable capacity of 9.9kWh to 39kWh, which outperforms far and beyond compared to portable power stations and most competitors throughout the market. More power in hand, more peace in mind. EP900 is sure to meet almost all power needs in business and residential scenarios.

As A Battery to Store Solar Energy

The solar system collects and converts sunlight into ready-to-use energy during the daytime - mainly in the morning and afternoon. As a battery pack, B500 can store the excess solar energy for the power demand at night or when the sun isn't shining, making it possible for household appliances to enjoy free solar energy all day long. Now BLUETTI EP900 has been currently certified to sell electricity, allowing users a long-term positive return on investment.

Reduce Electric Bills

With the Peak Load Shifting working mode set up on the BLUETTI App, the EP900 can be recharged with low-price grid power and effectively offset the monthly bills by recharging home during peak hours (normally from 4 pm to 10 pm) when the electricity price is higher.

There's no more detail about the debut price and official launch date of BLUETTI EP900 battery system, however, it's unquestionably one of the most anticipated models throughout 2023.

About BLUETTI

From the very beginning, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for our homes and our world. That's why BLUETTI makes its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe.

