Nord Security publishes annual impact report

LONDON, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nord Security, home to NordVPN, NordLayer, NordWL, NordPass, NordLocker, and Atlas VPN, has published an impact report on the past year's impact and achievements, providing a look into the business. It contains what Nord Security's teams worked on over the past year to advance a mission to build a radically better internet and positively impact people, communities, and the environment.

"2022 was a great year — the company redefined ways to bring even more value to its users, shareholders, affected communities, and the stakeholders of the sustainable, open, and secure internet. A new bold and exciting phase for Nord's future also began with a $100M financing round at a $1.6B valuation," says Nord Security co-founder Eimantas Sabaliauskas.

Impacting society at large

Last year, Nord Security's products put significant effort into cooperating with NGOs and organizations fighting for human rights. In 2022, Nord Security donated more than 2,100 accounts to individuals and organizations that operate under intrusive censorship or surveillance as well as supported Ukraine's people against Russia's invasion. The company also helped several civil society organizations, ranging from those dealing with gender equality to global education.

Similarly, Nord Security promoted global digital awareness through education. In 2022, company representatives participated in numerous panels and round-table discussions, including the World Economic Forum and RightsCon.

Impacting our users

In 2022, Nord Security also introduced multiple new cybersecurity features for users, like Threat Protection and Meshnet. Industry experts recognized its determination to elevate the market, and NordVPN was named one of TIME's best inventions of 2022.

Nord Security also finalized a merger agreement with Surfshark, a fast-growing consumer cybersecurity company. The companies continue to operate autonomously, but with their resources and strategic goals in alignment, even more users will benefit from this internet security and privacy powerhouse.

Maintaining users' trust continued to be the fundamental aim of Nord Security's family of products in 2022. Several independent audits, ISO certifications, and the bug bounty program confirmed this stance on transparency.

"Over the years, our efforts to introduce cybersecurity in everyday life rippled through the market. What were once niche cybersecurity tools now make up a mass-market space. So for the following year, our focus is clear: shift gears and push for even better digital privacy. For the online security that users deserve," says Sabaliauskas.

