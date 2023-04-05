SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumos, the leading app governance platform, announced today that it has been honored within the Branded Entertainment Video Series category in the 27th Annual Webby Awards for its "IT Heroes" series. Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Questlove, DJ and Producer; Tan France, Fashion Designer, Television Personality & Author; and Natalie Guzman, Co-President & CMO, Savage X Fenty.

Lumos Honored For Branded Entertainment Video Series In the 27th Annual Webby Awards (PRNewswire)

****The Lumos platform helps IT teams manage cloud and app access, slash software costs, and decrease IT tickets. This honor highlights the story-led mission that Lumos values, focusing on IT leaders as heroes of each company; supporting their efforts as the true, genuine champions they are.

****"Honorees like Lumos are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said Claire Graves, President of The Webby Awards. "It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the nearly 14,000 entries we received this year."

"We created "IT Heroes" to celebrate those in IT who handle daily tech challenges, keeping their companies secure and cost efficient and their co-workers productive," said Andrej Safundzic, co-founder and CEO of Lumos. "The people that make up the IT team at your company are, simply put, heroes, and we're honored to spotlight their stories."

