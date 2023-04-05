ESR Launches the World's 1st MagSafe Power Bank with Integrated Wallet and Stand

The latest addition to the HaloLock™ system continues ESR's mission to level up MagSafe

WILMINGTON, Del., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESR, a leading global brand in tech accessories, today launches its latest product to level up MagSafe, the HaloLock™ Power Bank Wallet. Instead of users having to choose between attaching a wallet, stand, or power bank to the back of their phone, the HaloLock™ Power Bank Wallet combines all three in one convenient, user-friendly accessory.

"In 2020, we changed the playing field for MagSafe with the release of the first ever MagSafe car charger." Tim Wu, CEO of ESR, shared. "In 2021 and 2022, we moved things even further forward with the expansion of the HaloLock™ system and our patented CryoBoost™ technology, giving users not only far greater options and a more satisfying experience with MagSafe, but also the fastest magnetic wireless charging for phones in use. Now, in 2023, we're continuing to level up MagSafe with the release of the HaloLock™ Power Bank Wallet. MagSafe is all about convenience, but having to constantly swap out different accessories is hardly that. By developing this all-purpose 3-in-1 device, we're letting users experience the true meaning of MagSafe convenience."

Three Accessories in One

Users can get three MagSafe accessories in one: a wallet that holds 1–2 cards equally secure, a stand that opens out for stable hands-free viewing at 20°–70° in portrait or landscape orientations, and a 5,000mAh power bank that supports both wired and wireless charging.

Stronger Magnetic Lock

Powerful built-in magnets with 1,200 g of holding force enable a magnetic lock on iPhones with MagSafe almost double the strength, ensuring users' valuables always stay secure on the go.

Compact and Lightweight

At just 16.5 mm thick and weighing just 170 g, the HaloLock™ Power Bank Wallet is 40% thinner and 20% lighter than the three separate accessories carried together, letting users enjoy a slim and lightweight way to take everything they need all in one pocket.

2023 is a huge year for ESR's leveling up of MagSafe. It has also seen the global launch of its HaloLock™ Geo Wallet Stand ̶ the world's first MagSafe wallet with full Apple-certified Find My functionality, available exclusively on Kickstarter now. The campaign hit $50,000 in funding, reaching a colossal 785% of its finding goal in less than 24 hours!

As the year progresses, ESR plans to bring out even more MagSafe-compatible products for its HaloLock™ system, so users can enjoy magnetic chargers and accessories that meet their needs in all aspects of life: at home, at work, in the car, and on the go. Driven by a philosophy of greater interconnectedness and solutions that evolve the meaning of convenience, ESR is always in pursuit of the ultimate MagSafe experience.

About ESR

Founded in 2009, with a user base of over 100 million people worldwide, ESR is a leading brand of tech accessories. From cases that do more than protect to wireless chargers that reimagine what's possible with MagSafe, we're on a mission to make tech easier to use.

