CALIFORNIA OLIVE RANCH® LAUNCHES NEW COLLECTION OF ALUMINUM BOTTLED OILS

CHICO, Calif., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California Olive Ranch , a leading maker of extra virgin olive oils, sauces, dressings and vinegars, announced the launch of its new line of eco-friendly, aluminum bottles. Launching online today and available in stores nation-wide, this collection of fully-recyclable aluminum bottles is an expansion of the brand's commitment to sustainability and quality. By creating its smallest, most lightweight bottle to date, the California Olive Ranch® brand remains committed to meeting the needs of consumers by offering a more affordable price point to their best-selling premium olive oil.

Perfect for campers, glampers, and backyard BBQ'ers, the aluminum bottled oils are intentionally crafted to withstand prolonged exposure to outdoor elements while safeguarding quality and taste. Secured with an HDPE plastic cap and BPA-free liner, the aluminum bottles preserve the freshness of the oil, by protecting against light and minimizing exposure to oxygen better than most olive oil packaging available today.

"Quality and accessibility are two key pillars of the California Olive Ranch brand, and our goal with this launch is to provide premium extra virgin olive oil and avocado oil blends to all consumers, removing price as a prohibitive purchase factor," said Michael Fox, CEO of California Olive Ranch. "The launch of the aluminum bottled oil collection highlights the brand's dedication to delivering consumers a versatile product line of high-quality cooking staples, essential for everyday needs."

California Olive Ranch's aluminum bottled oil collection features three core varieties of the brand's best-selling oil, allowing for convenience and ease of use throughout any cooking adventure. The collection includes:

100% California Extra Virgin Olive Oil ( $9.99 SRP) — perfect for everyday cooking, featuring floral notes of fresh herbs, fruits, and green grass

Avocado Blend, 50% Avocado Oil & 50% Extra Virgin Olive Oil ( $8.99 SRP) — hints of buttery flavor and rich in healthy fats, this oil is great for everyday higher heat cooking, with a smoke point of 425° F

Reserve Blend Extra Virgin Olive Oil ( $10.99 SRP) — award winning taste, showcases a fruity beginning, notes of fresh herbs and lingering pepper

California Olive Ranch's new aluminum bottled oils are now available for purchase at www.californiaoliveranch.com and at select retail partners across the country. To learn more about the collection, or to locate a store carrying California Olive Ranch near you, please visit the brand's website or follow along on Instagram at @californiaoliveranch .

About California Olive Ranch

Founded in 1998, California Olive Ranch is the largest grower of olives for extra virgin olive oil in the state of California. With a history of blending tradition with innovation in the cultivating, harvesting and milling of olives, the company is highly regarded for its award-winning, high quality and approachable olive oil. Selling a variety of oils, sauces and vinegars under the California Olive Ranch® and Lucini® brands, the company is committed to transparency and sustainable practices in both growing, and packaging. California Olive Ranch also partners with numerous family farmers throughout the state of California as well as around the world to produce its products. These partners share the same high standards, sustainable farming practices and premium production methods. Recently, the company has expanded its product line up to include olive oil-based pasta sauces, marinades, and salad dressings. For more information, please visit www.californiaoliveranch.com .

