Tredence expands Microsoft Azure Marketplace Co-Sell solutions to 21, with new Data Migration and Modernization Solutions

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Tredence Migration and Modernization solutions to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application deployment and shape business strategies.

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence Inc, a leading data analytics and AI solutions provider, today announced the availability of its Azure certified Data Migration and Modernization solution in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Tredence clients can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Tredence has a proven track record of leading large-scale data migration and modernization initiatives for global companies across a wide range of industries, including retail, consumer goods, telecom, travel and hospitality, and industrials. The company helps clients migrate their legacy analytics and big data to a modern cloud-native architecture.

Tredence's well-honed Migration solutions help clients migrate and modernize their data ecosystem and create new analytics capabilities. Tredence offers end-to-end advisory, discovery, design, implementation, and support capabilities to modernize enterprise data and analytics platforms through migration from legacy technology to cloud-based capabilities. The solution helps clients quickly design a future-state cloud architecture, build a roadmap to achieve it, and execute a proof of concept to validate migration solution and technology choices.

The Data Migrate to Modernize solution joins other Tredence Data & AI solutions available in the Azure Marketplace: MLWorks, Sancus Data Quality Management, Revenue Growth Management, HealthEM.AI Trade Promotions Management, Predictive Maintenance, Supply Risk Management and Digital Sustainability Management.

Tredence's 21 solutions in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace are designed to help businesses unlock the full potential of their data by providing AI-driven insights that enable data-driven decision-making. Microsoft enterprises can now access Tredence's solutions on Azure Marketplace, allowing them to seamlessly integrate AI and data analytics into their operations.

"Tredence enables enterprises to modernize and transform their data into a strategic asset, unlocking greater value from enterprise data, enabling higher ROI and faster value realization up to the last mile, while also lowering the cost of implementation. Our Azure Data Migration solution provides the first seamless step towards that goal," said Hari Natarajan, Chief Alliance Officer of Tredence. "Our collaboration with Microsoft through a mutually beneficial co-selling relationship enhances our footprint in the Azure Data Migration domain, accelerating time to market and value for enterprises seeking to upgrade their data estate for competitive business advantage."

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, clients around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome Tredence's migration solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Tredence

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on solving the last mile problem in AI. The 'last mile' is the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence is a Great Place to Work-Certified and Winner of Microsoft 2022 Partner of the Year in Analytics. Tredence is 2,000-plus employees strong with offices in San Jose, Foster City, Chicago, London, Toronto and Bangalore, with the largest companies in retail, CPG, hi-tech, telecom, healthcare, travel, and industrials as clients.

