Scott & Jon's Announces New Spring Products Launch

AUBURN, Maine, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott & Jon's, the leading frozen shrimp entrée brand, is expanding their portfolio with the launch of four fresh-tasting, better-for-you shrimp bowls. This introduction is part of a plan to further the company's position as an industry pioneer by delivering innovation that meets the consumers' demands for both taste and nutrition.

The new items are all made with Scott & Jon's signature tender and juicy shrimp and include (1) Honey Garlic Shrimp; a nutrient-rich bowl of edamame, broccoli, peppers, and carrots, with the sweet tang of their honey garlic sauce. (2) Shrimp Primavera Orzo made with chopped spinach, peppers, and broccoli florets with a scratch-made parmesan sauce and tossed together with soft orzo pasta. (3) Shrimp Marinara Penne; a classic Italian-style marinara sauce with vine-ripened tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and basil. And (4) Mediterranean Shrimp Orzo; kalamata olives, chopped spinach, and tomatoes dressed in a Greek vinaigrette with soft orzo pasta.

In addition to their existing items, all four delicious new flavors will start shipping in April and initially appear on shelves nationwide at retailers such as Target, Market Basket, and Sprouts Farmers Market. To find these items at a store near you, or learn more information please visit www.scottandjons.com.

About Scott & Jon's

Scott & Jon's is the leader as well as the fastest-growing, frozen shrimp entrée brand in the country offering a broad portfolio of healthy, frozen shrimp meals. Scott & Jon's is a family-owned company offering signature products focused on providing health-conscious consumers with flavorful, nutrient-rich meal solutions. Scott & Jon's meals are available in the frozen food sections of leading grocery and club stores nationwide. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, a commitment to innovation, and scalable manufacturing allow Scott & Jon's to continuously introduce new products.

For more information, please visit www.scottandjons.com.

