Johnson Controls deepens its collaboration with the International WELL Building Institute as an Enterprise Provider to deliver healthy building solutions

With a goal of scaling health and well-being efforts efficiently and effectively, Johnson Controls' designation as a WELL Enterprise Provider (EP) will help drive a global culture of health for employees, customers and communities

Johnson Controls U.S. and China headquarters renewed its WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management by the International WELL Building Institute

MILWAUKEE, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, announced today it has invested in its collaboration with the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) to strengthen its commitment to healthy building solutions for both its employees and customers.

Johnson Controls invests in its commitment to create a global culture of health for employees, customers and communities.

Johnson Controls' designation as a WELL Enterprise Provider (EP) helps customers meet their business objectives in areas such as ESG reporting, human and social capital management, and workplace strategy and policy. As a WELL EP, Johnson Controls will expand on its existing building certification consulting services to incorporate WELL certification and ratings into its offerings.

"Now more than ever, ensuring that our indoor spaces are healthy is a critical business need – especially as our customers manage hybrid work models," said Tyler Smith, vice president, Healthy Buildings, Johnson Controls. "Partnering with IWBI to advance the WELL Building Standard supports our holistic approach in creating healthier and safer environments that cut building costs, raise productivity and deliver on sustainability goals. We look forward to leveraging our new WELL EP designation to help our customers realize the business value of operating buildings that prioritize health and wellness."

"In leveraging and engaging in WELL, Johnson Controls is able to drive organizational returns while also integrating evidence-based building strategies that advance health and well-being," said Jessica Cooper, Chief Product Officer, IWBI. "We are thrilled to have Johnson Controls—a marked industry leader in transforming the built environment—onboard as a WELL Enterprise Provider, deepening its commitment to creating people-first places and helping others do the same."

In April 2021, Johnson Controls announced a global relationship with IWBI to accelerate the reinvention of healthy buildings through advanced technology development, outcome-based planning and best practices that improve the health and safety of people in buildings and communities. In addition to certifying its headquarters facilities, Johnson Controls has also committed to embedding the program into its organization to bring the WELL Building Standard to its global customers.



WELL Health-Safety Rating

Two of Johnson Controls' global headquarters buildings in Shanghai and Glendale, Wisconsin have also achieved the WELL Health-Safety Rating from IWBI for the second year. The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all facility types focused on operational policies, maintenance protocols, emergency plans and stakeholder education to address acute health threats now and broader health- and safety-related issues into the future.

Enhancements implemented at the Glendale, Wisconsin and Shanghai facility include updates to the company's emergency preparedness, health-service resources, and air and water quality.

"The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the critical role that buildings – and those who operate and manage them – play in supporting people's health, safety and well-being," said Thad Steffen, vice president, Enterprise Property Group & Security, Johnson Controls. "Having confidence in the safety of their work environment is of utmost importance to our workforce, and that's why pursuing this rating means so much to Johnson Controls and our employees."

Additional elements of Johnson Controls collaboration with IWBI

Johnson Controls is an IWBI Keystone Member, part of a network of leading organizations working together to advance the movement for better buildings and communities globally.

Johnson Controls is a member of the Healthy Workplaces Coalition with IWBI, a group of more than 40 national organizations, industry leaders and trade associations collaborating to support and advance federal policy aimed at helping businesses and organizations better afford and implement health and safety improvements in workplaces and across the built environment — to benefit the health and well-being of employees, customers and the public.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

About the International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the world's leading organization focused on deploying people-first places to advance a global culture of health. IWBI mobilizes its community through the administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL) and WELL ratings and certifications, management of the WELL AP credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational resources and advocacy for policies that promote health and well-being everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here.

International WELL Building Institute pbc is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delos Living LLC. International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL Portfolio, WELL Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rating, WELL Health-Safety Rated, WELL Equity, WELL Performance Rated, WELL Performance Rating, Works with WELL, WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or certification marks of International WELL Building Institute pbc in the United States and other countries.

