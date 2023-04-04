EpicQuest Education Announces 72% Increase in International High School Applications for 2023

EEIQ's International Focus is a Strong Competitive Advantage in Key Recruitment Channel

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ), (the "Company" or "EpicQuest Education"), a provider of comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking college and university degrees in the US, Canada and the UK, today announced that as of March 31, 2023, its applications to the Miami University Regionals and Davis College from high schools in China with international curricula for the 2023 academic year increased 72% to 93 applicants from 32 international high schools as compared to 54 applicants from 12 international high schools for the same period of the 2022 academic year.

"We are pleased with our strong increase in our year-over-year recruitment metrics as they reflect our success in our mission to internationalize our schools. Our international approach to our academic programming that includes the knowledge and skills needed for the current global job market is a natural fit for today's international high school students. Further, we believe that our relationships with numerous colleges and universities around the globe perfectly align with students who value multicultural experiences and an international curriculum," said Jianbo Zhang, Chairman and CEO of EpicQuest Education.

"We believe that our recruiting for the study abroad program at Miami University Regionals, practical skills instruction at Davis College and English proficiency training at EduGlobal College occupy distinct growth niches given their focus on international markets. We believe that our international strategy can effectively counter the recent headwinds in college enrollment attributable to the current labor shortage and the lingering effects of the pandemic. Our unique educational opportunities for both domestic and international students can produce superior educational and employment outcomes for our students. We believe that our international growth strategy will continue to evolve and that it will be beneficial for all of our stakeholders," CEO Jianbo Zhang concluded.

In addition to the year-over-year increase in international high school recruiting, EpicQuest Education was also successful in directing its focus towards this recruiting channel. The Company's applications from international high schools for the 2023 academic year accounted for 61% of Miami University Regionals and Davis College student applications as compared to only 30% for the 2022 academic year. The application period typically runs from the beginning of October to the end of March, but due to the impact of the pandemic, the application cycle for international schools for the first half of 2023 will continue until the end of May. In addition, EEIQ expects more applications from this channel over the next couple of months.

Consistent with its international growth strategy, the Company has determined that international high schools will become its premier recruitment channel going forward, and EEIQ plans to engage directly with its potential international high school customers and deploy primary service products that enrich their educational experience that include an array of support services; the Company believes that this will help to ensure the long-term development of the international high school channel. The Company also believes that this will result in stronger enrollment metrics that are in sync with its mission of internationalization. The role of third-party intermediaries will also be diminished which will afford more direct and accurate communications with students and their parents.

The Company believes that its international study abroad service platform is unique in both its dimension and scale. Its primary service products include pre-entry preparatory classes, campus guidance and one-on-one tutoring to help students maximize their academic gains during the study abroad process. The Company's operating subsidiaries also provide admission planning and applications services with a focus on essay and applications services for international school and university cooperative programs; post-study abroad services include advising as to post-graduate program opportunities.

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited ("EpicQuest Education" or the "Company") provides comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking university and college degrees in the US, Canada and the UK. The Company owns and operates EduGlobal College, based in British Columbia, Canada, which focuses on English proficiency educational programming for students pursuing academic degrees. The Company is a 70% owner and operates Davis College, a career training college located in Toledo, Ohio. In addition, the Company has a recruiting relationship with the Miami University Regionals (the Middletown and Hamilton regional campuses), where it maintains residential facilities, a full-service cafeteria, recreational facilities, shuttle buses and an office for the regional campuses that provides study abroad and post-study services for its students; these facilities are not owned, maintained, operated or are a part of Miami University. The Company is also a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland (through The Education Group (London) Ltd) and Coventry University, both of which are located in the UK. For more information, please visit https://www.epicquesteducation.com/ .

