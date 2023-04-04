Dr. Hamid Abbasi Performs First Advanced Inspired Spine Trans-Kambin OLLIF with Arrow Cage in South America with Dr. Hazem Nicola

BURNSVILLE, Minn., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Hamid Abbasi, a renowned spine surgeon and innovator, has successfully performed the first Inspired Spine Trans-Kambin Oblique Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion (OLLIF) with Arrow Cage in South America. The procedure took place at Quirurgic - Centro de Cirugia Ambulatoria in Quito, Ecuador and marks a significant milestone in the advancement of spinal surgery in the region.

Dr. Hamid Abbasi and Dr. Hazem Nicola perform the first Trans Kambin Oblique Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion (OLLIF) in South America. (PRNewswire)

OLLIF is a minimally invasive surgical technique used to treat a variety of spinal conditions, including herniated discs, degenerative disc disease, spinal stenosis, spondylolysis and scoliosis. Unlike traditional spinal fusion surgery, OLLIF involves making a small incision in the patient's side, allowing the surgeon to access the spinal disc from an oblique angle. The procedure results in less tissue damage, reduced blood loss, and a quicker recovery time for the patient.

Dr. Hazem Nicola, a highly skilled spine surgeon, has made history by performing the first Oblique Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion (OLLIF) surgery in Ecuador. His achievement marks a major milestone in South America's medical field and provides new hope for individuals with spinal conditions seeking minimally invasive treatments.

Dr. Abbasi, CMO of Inspired Spine, is a leading expert in minimally invasive spine surgery and has performed numerous successful OLLIF surgeries in North America and The Middle East. He is also the inventor of several innovative spinal implants and surgical techniques that have revolutionized the field of spinal surgery.

"I am honored for the opportunity to help Dr Nicola perform the first OLLIF surgery in South America," said Dr. Abbasi. "This procedure offers many benefits to patients, including a faster recovery time and reduced risk of complications. I believe that OLLIF has the potential to become the standard of care for spinal fusion surgery in the region."

Quirurgic - Centro de Cirugia Ambulatoria is a leading ambulatory surgery center in Ecuador and is known for its commitment to providing high-quality care to its patients. The center's experienced medical staff, state-of-the-art facilities, and dedication to patient safety make it an ideal location for innovative procedures like OLLIF.

Dr. Abbasi and Dr. Nicola's successful OLLIF surgery in South America is a testament to their expertise and dedication to advancing the field of spinal surgery. It also represents a significant step forward for the medical community in South America, offering patients a new and innovative option for spinal fusion surgery.

Inspired Spine is committed to advancing minimally invasive spine surgery techniques and providing patients with the best possible outcomes. With this partnership, they hope to continue their mission and bring their cutting-edge technology to patients across the globe.

Dr. Abbasi and Dr. Nicola inside of the Quirurgic Surgery Center in Quito, Ecuador where the first OLLIF procedure was performed in South America. (PRNewswire)

