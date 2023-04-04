Commission Appoints Ruchika Nijhara as Executive Director of the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund (MSCRF)

Nijhara announced as the MSCRF executive director

COLUMBIA, Md., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission announces the appointment of Ruchika Nijhara, Ph.D., MBA, as executive director of the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund (MSCRF). As executive director, Nijhara oversees all MSCRF activities and seven programs accelerating stem cell research, commercialization and cures.

The Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission (Commission), which oversees the fund, was established as an independent unit within the Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO). It leads the way in identifying and supporting the most promising stem cell technologies in our region.

"On behalf of the Commission, we are delighted to announce the selection of Dr. Ruchika Nijhara as the new executive director of the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund," said Diane Hoffmann, M.S., J.D., chair of the Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission. "Dr. Nijhara's strong life science background and understanding of academic research environments—coupled with her insights on technology transfer and commercial potential of new discoveries—made her the ideal leader to support transformative stem cell research and development here in Maryland."

Nijhara's extensive experience positions her to ensure that Maryland's scientists, physicians and companies have the resources to advance their research and deliver cures to patients in need. Her specialties include academic-industrial partnerships, intellectual property protection and management, technology development and commercialization, applied research and development, and technology-led economic development. She most recently served as the interim vice president and senior director of the Office of Technology Commercialization at Georgetown University and oversaw all activities related to technology transfer including management and commercialization of intellectual property assets of the university and new venture formation. She holds an MBA from the University of Maryland and a doctorate in biochemistry from the University of Delhi.

"I look forward to building on the exciting work of TEDCO, the Commission and staff at the MSCRF," said Nijhara. "Together, we can enhance the impact of the MSCRF, collaborating and innovating across the Maryland stem cell community—with the ultimate goal of accelerating research and cures for patients close to home and across the globe."

About the Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission

The Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission is focused on identifying and fostering cutting-edge research and innovation in the field of regenerative medicine in Maryland. Our Accelerating Cures initiative comprises programs that help transition human stem cell-based technologies from the bench to the bedside, as well as mechanisms to build and grow stem cell companies in Maryland. Visit us at www.mscrf.org to learn more about our funding opportunities.

About TEDCO

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

