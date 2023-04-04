AVOCADO GREEN GOES ALL IN WITH HUGE EARTH MONTH SALE

Certified B Corp Best for the World™ company celebrates Earth Month with a massive sale that fights energy poverty.

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado Green is celebrating Earth Month with huge savings and an essential goal. The makers of certified organic and eco-luxury products are offering up to $880 off mattresses , and through their commitment to 1% For the Planet, Avocado will donate 1% of all revenue throughout the sale to SolarBuddy, an organization that fights energy poverty.

"Everyone deserves reliable, safe energy," says Jessica Hann, Avocado Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing and Sustainability. "We're proud to partner with SolarBuddy to shine a light on energy poverty and direct Earth Month sales to their vital mission."

Using the code EARTH, shoppers can celebrate the planet and enjoy 10% savings, or up to $880 , when they purchase one of Avocado's luxurious, non-toxic, GOTS certified (CU 863637) organic mattresses — all made with the finest natural and organic materials for deep sleep night after night. Shoppers can also save 15% on certified organic yoga products.

Every order placed during Earth Month will help SolarBuddy illuminate the futures of 25,000 children in developing communities impacted by extreme energy poverty — the lack of access to safe, reliable, and affordable electricity.

"Avocado's commitment to sustainability and SolarBuddy's mission to end extreme energy poverty and its far-reaching effects have brought us together in a powerful partnership," says Joanna Cantwell, Chief Development Officer at SolarBuddy. "Through this collaboration, we are lighting the way to a more sustainable, just, and equitable world."

As a Climate Neutral certified brand — and one of B Corp's Best for the World™brands — Avocado also reduces its footprint, offsets all of its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and advocates for legislation that will help mitigate the climate crisis.

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Five years later, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to their skin + bath collection, and their line of responsible loungewear. As the company grows, Avocado continues to redefine what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet, remaining true to its original purpose: to be one of the most sustainable companies on Earth. Learn more at AvocadoGreen.com.

If you would like more information, please contact Jessica Hann at jessica@avocadomattress.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Avocado Green Mattress