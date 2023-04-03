REACH NEW HEIGHTS THIS SUMMER WITH THE LATEST RED BULL® SUMMER EDITION: JUNEBERRY

The Red Bull Summer Edition Juneberry Is A Limited-Time Offering At Walmart Starting April 3 and Nationwide May 1

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures increase and summer plans begin to take shape, Red Bull is encouraging people to 'reach new heights this summer' with the introduction of its newest Red Bull Edition series flavor, Red Bull Summer Edition Juneberry. The limited-time offering, which has tasting notes of juneberry, red grape, cherry, and red berries with a slight floral finish, will be available at Walmart and select SONIC® Drive-In locations on April 3 and then nationwide on May 1, just in time for the summer season.

"Reaching new heights represents going for new things and not holding yourself back. You never know until you try," said Red Bull Athlete and Professional Rock Climber Sasha DiGiulian. "Summer is a great time to get out and push yourself a bit. Take a new adventure, start down the path of something you've always wanted to do. Even if you fail or it doesn't work out – which for sure happens to me – you learn from it and grow."

Hear more about how Sasha is reaching new heights this summer with an iconic climb, a book launch, and growing her company. WATCH VIDEO.

Whether you are on the go for a summer getaway, planning a day at the pool, lake or beach, or enjoying a rooftop hang with friends, Red Bull Summer Edition Juneberry will give you wiiings for any adventure. Also, with tasting notes of juneberry, red grape, cherry, and red berries, Red Bull Summer Edition Juneberry is a great foundation for a refreshing mocktail – check out the Spicy Raspberry Punch.

In addition to mocktails, you can also enjoy the new Red Bull Summer Edition Juneberry at SONIC® Drive-In locations as part of their annual summer-staple SONIC Red Bull Slushes. The new Red Bull Sumer Edition Juneberry Slush is an exclusive slush flavor that delivers the wiiings of Red Bull Energy Drink with the taste of juneberry, red grape, cherry, and red berries. Red Bull Slushes are available for a limited time at participating SONIC Drive-Ins nationwide.

Red Bull Summer Edition Juneberry will come in a new sky-blue colored matte can and will be available as a 8.4 fl oz and 12 fl oz can, and as a single serving or in a 4-pack, while supplies last.

For additional Red Bull Summer Edition Juneberry photos and video assets, visit Red Bull Content Pool.

About Red Bull

Red Bull Energy Drink is available in 175 countries worldwide and over 11.5 billion cans of Red Bull were consumed last year, 4 billion of those in the U.S. alone. An 8.4 fl oz can of Red Bull Energy Drink contains 80 mg of caffeine, about the same as a home brewed cup of coffee. For more information, visit energydrink-us.redbull.com.

Media Contact:

Matt Dianella

Matt.Dianella@redbull.com

Taylor Strategy

redbull@taylorstrategy.com

As temperatures increase and summer plans begin to take shape, Red Bull is encouraging people to ‘reach new heights this summer’ with the introduction of its newest Red Bull Edition series flavor, Red Bull Summer Edition Juneberry. (PRNewswire)

With tasting notes of juneberry, red grape, cherry, and red berries, Red Bull Summer Edition Juneberry will give you wiiings for any adventure. (PRNewswire)

“Reaching new heights represents going for new things and not holding yourself back,” said Red Bull Athlete and Professional Rock Climber Sasha DiGiulian. (PRNewswire)

Red Bull Summer Edition Juneberry will come in a new sky-blue colored matte can and will be available as a 8.4 fl oz and 12 fl oz can, and as a single serving or in a 4-pack, while supplies last. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Red Bull) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Red Bull