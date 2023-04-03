Nova Research Laboratories, LLC announces acquisition of CiPA Lab

NEW ORLEANS, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova Research Laboratories, LLC is pleased to announce the acquisition of Maryland-based CiPA Lab. Dr. Jason (Jiansong) Sheng, Ph.D., CEO of CiPA Lab, and his team will be a great benefit to expanding Nova's preclinical capabilities. The new acquisition of assets and onboarding of new team members will enhance Nova's ability to provide CNS and cardiovascular ion channel screening services.

Nova Research Laboratories, LLC is a leading contract research organization providing cardiovascular and neuronal ion channel assays for pharmaceutical and biotech drug development. Dr. William J. Crumb Jr., Ph.D., one of the founders of the company, has over 30 years of experience in the field of cellular electrophysiology. Nova is known for providing ion channel data for investigational new drug applications, as well as interpretation of drug-related cardiac liability. Scientists at Nova have developed an in silico model, QT Fingerprinting, which allows for an accurate prediction of QT changes in patients directly from preclinical ion channel data.

CiPA Lab is a contract research organization specializing in CNS and cardiac ion channel services. They also have a vast library of ion channel cell lines which has the potential for further growth. Dr. Jason (Jiansong) Sheng, Ph.D. is a well-established cellular electrophysiologist, toxicologist, and entrepreneur who has two decades of experience in CNS and cardiac ion channel research. Dr. Sheng's accomplishments include creating a highly advanced patch-clamp technique that opened a new avenue of research into the pre-synaptic side of neuronal transmission, and his work has been published in top-ranked journals.

Dr. William J. Crumb Jr., Ph.D., Director of Scientific Operations, Nova Research Laboratories, LLC commented: "We are excited to grow the Nova team through the acquisition of CiPA Lab. The expertise that Jason and his group have will allow for the future growth of the company, strengthening our ability to meet sponsor timelines, as well as providing access to new ion channel cell lines."

Dr. Jason (Jiansong) Sheng, Ph.D., CEO, CiPA Lab, said: "We are thrilled about the opportunity to expand our growth by joining Nova Research Laboratories. We firmly believe that the powerful and all-encompassing integration between our two firms can bolster our leadership in the cardiac safety assessment sector and the CRO industry for ion channel drug development."

To learn more about Nova's scientific advisory board and read member bios, click here.

Contact: inquiries@novreslab.com

View original content:

SOURCE Nova Research Laboratories