Recycle Track Systems acquires leading Canadian waste services provider RecycleSmart Solutions, Inc.

RTS extends service to Canada and grows portfolio of IoT smart products with latest growth acquisition

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recycle Track Systems, Inc. ("RTS"), a leader in traceability and sustainability solutions for the materials, waste, and recycling industry, has acquired RecycleSmart Solutions, Inc. ("RecycleSmart"), Canada's largest independent provider of smart waste diversion, organic capture, and recycling management technology now operating as Recycle Track Systems CA. Included in the acquisition is the Pello waste sensor technology, a cutting-edge Internet of Things (IoT) hardware and software platform developed by RecycleSmart.

Recycle Track Systems, Inc. (“RTS”) has acquired RecycleSmart Solutions, Inc. (“RecycleSmart”), Canada’s largest independent provider of smart waste diversion, organic capture, and recycling management technology now operating as Recycle Track Systems CA. Included in the acquisition is the Pello waste sensor technology, a cutting-edge Internet of Things (IoT) hardware and software platform developed by RecycleSmart. (PRNewswire)

Now expanding across North America, Recycle Track Systems delivers its full suite of products and services to large-scale commercial enterprises such as corporate campuses, professional buildings, cities, and businesses looking to simplify operations, improve waste and recycling performance, drive efficiencies, and lower costs.

RTS's growing product portfolio consists of recurring waste, recycling, organics, and bulk removal services, waste diversion reporting and sustainability programs, data management, equipment rental and on-demand hauling, zero-waste consulting services, and innovative technology solutions. This now includes Pello, an advanced AI-powered device consisting of ultrasonic sensors and a multi-spectrum camera engineered to detect and measure waste bin contents in any environment, identifying contaminants and fill levels with laser-like precision. The rugged, all-weather sensors are connected to cloud-based AI software with full third-party integration to existing systems, giving customers a seamless view of bin data and asset tracking.

RTS Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Greg Lettieri expressed "We're excited to announce the acquisition of RecycleSmart, a like-minded company that shares our ethos and commitment to mitigating the environmental impact of waste and recycling management. Our shared values and mission make this a transformational acquisition that will enable us to offer public and private sector organizations across North America even more comprehensive solutions that save money while reducing environmental impact. With this acquisition, businesses across the US and Canada now have access to a wider range of RTS's top-of-the-line products and services, including advanced utilities that enhance functionality and data-driven insights that empower and inspire. Together, RTS and RecycleSmart are poised to create a brighter, more sustainable future for waste and recycling management."

RecycleSmart also brings to RTS an award-winning team of industry veterans and highly motivated employees with a strong, people-oriented culture, including a track record of excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), community engagement, and dedication to shared values of collaboration, sustainability, and innovation.

RecycleSmart Chief Executive Officer Rob Duthie, who has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of RTS, adds, "We are thrilled to build upon our data-enabled, client-centric waste and recycling management systems as part of RTS's rapidly expanding technology-driven business portfolio. With the strong shared higher purpose and similar approach to positively impacting the industry, I look forward to the combined organizations driving value and change across North America."

RTS's acquisition of RecycleSmart builds upon previous acquisitions of Elytus, which added 12,000+ locations across all 50 States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, and Cycle Technology, the reverse vending machine (RVM) technology and data platform that gamifies recycling and is known for rewarding fans and event goers. This wave of tech-focused acquisitions provides RTS customers with expanded sustainability services, combined technology solutions, and better data to reduce waste and increase diversion.

About Recycle Track Systems, Inc.

Recycle Track Systems, Inc. combines technology with high-touch service to make waste disposal easier, smarter, and more responsible. From on-demand removal to fully integrated waste management solutions, RTS helps companies and municipalities easily track and optimize their pickups. Using data insight, RTS empowers clients with visibility into their waste habits and tangible figures on their climate impact to improve their waste and recycling practices. For more information, visit rts.com or follow RTS on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more zero-waste resources, visit zerowaste.com or follow on Twitter.

About RecycleSmart Solutions, Inc.

RecycleSmart is Canada's largest provider of smart waste diversion, organic capture, and recycling management technology to Canada's favourite places to shop, eat, sleep, learn, work, and have fun. RecycleSmart develops and deploys innovative cloud-based waste and recycling smart waste systems that reduce emissions, cut operating costs, and increase waste diversion with over 7,000 assets at over 3,500 sites nationwide. Customers include proud local independent businesses, cities, universities, and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit recycle-smart.com. To learn more about Pello, visit hellopello.io.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Recycle Track Systems (RTS)