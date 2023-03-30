Operational Excellence Expert Hannah Johnston Named Director of People Experience and Learning at The Kinetix Group

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hannah Johnston, a leader in talent acquisition strategy and innovation, has been named Director of People Experience at The Kinetix Group (TKG).

"Taking care of our employees by creating an environment in which they can learn, grow and reach their full potential is a priority for our organization," said Rachna Pawar, executive vice president at TKG. "We are excited to leverage Hannah's deep knowledge to maintain a positive employee experience that fosters a strong connection to our company culture and drives business objectives by attracting and retaining amazing talent."

With over 10 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Johnston has developed several initiatives around the employee experience. Her work includes implementing a formal clinician credentialing process and redesigning a high-volume clinical recruitment process.

As TKG continues to expand, a standardized onboarding process, growth-focused employee programs and channels of connectivity are essential.

"Designing a cohesive employee experience is an essential supplement to traditional HR operations," said Johnston. "We have to understand how to highlight the great work being done, optimize the systems we have and ensure our employees are cared for."

In her new role, Johnston will ensure that employees have consistent touchpoints that provide a return on time invested. Her approach to employee experience treats current and new talent like clients.

"In today's business landscape, the workforce is a valued customer. Companies need to develop processes that are consistent and scalable yet impactful to each employee. Creating this employee experience position so early in TKG's growth demonstrates the thoughtful and intentional nature of the organization, and I am honored to be here," said Johnston.

The Kinetix Group is a strategic advisory and marketing agency that empowers life science companies to effectively engage with health system and payer customers. With market access expertise, deep relationships, and connections that span the healthcare ecosystem, TKG is uniquely positioned to understand its clients' customers and design impactful solutions. Its core areas of focus are organized customers, market access, and real-world evidence. To learn more, visit www.thekinetixgroup.com.

