BULLETPROOF SCRATCHES MORE THAN JUST THE SURFACE OF 'ONLINE SCRATCH TICKETS' GAME THROUGH RIGOROUS TESTING

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BULLETPROOFTM, a GLI company, announced today that it has completed the validation of Lotto.com's newest "Online Scratch Tickets" game. Contracted by Lotto.com, Bulletproof extensively tested the lottery organization's newest online game prior to the game being set to launch across multiple states.

Lotto.com is the nation's first digital lottery retailer to provide online draw games and scratch games. With the sudden rise in popularity of online gaming and lottery systems, ensuring the accuracy of lottery games has become essential. Bulletproof's proven track record of assisting lotteries worldwide made the organization Lotto.com's number-one choice to ensure its latest online game operated correctly, conveniently, and consistently.

"The pandemic forced the lottery industry to make a dramatic shift to online lottery sales," said Greg Doucette, Senior Vice President of Solutions Delivery with Bulletproof. "This, in turn, created huge opportunities for lotteries to offer players more innovative and convenient games. However, it also exposed the lottery industry to increased risks. Our team worked diligently to ensure Lotto.com's newest game was tested thoroughly, and we're looking forward to watching players react to this unique and engaging game."

The lottery's new "Online Scratch Tickets" game is unique as it allows players to play official state lottery scratchers "Winever"TM from their computer, laptop, or preferred mobile device. It also allows players to "scratch" away and expose their scanned ticket using their mouse or touchscreen, depending on their device. Lotto.com's "Online Scratch Tickets" is available in Texas and will soon be offered in other states.

"We're proud to have been evaluated by industry leader Bulletproof as this review further validates our offering for lottery customers to play official state lottery instant games," said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com Inc. "We're constantly pushing our company to deliver the best customer experience possible, and this game-changing innovation will be an incredible convenience for our customers."

With locations across North America and around the globe, Bulletproof has decades of lottery and gaming, security, and compliance expertise, enabling lottery operations to grow profitability and to protect their reputation and integrity. The organization was named Microsoft's 2021 Global Security Partner of the Year for delivering excellence and innovative end-to-end security solutions and is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

Headquartered in New Jersey, Lotto.com Inc. is the first digital platform for ordering lottery tickets on any device, requiring no app download or deposit. Offering a secure, convenient, and contactless way to play, the platform enables players to order official state lottery tickets by picking their lucky numbers manually or using our Quick Pick lucky number generator. As a registered and licensed lottery courier enabling user participation in U.S. state lotteries, Lotto.com helps the lottery contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health, and other important services. Lotto.com is currently available in New Jersey, New York, Colorado, and Texas, with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

