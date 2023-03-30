Breaking Boundaries: Momentum Ventures' Take on the Future of Supersonic Travel with Boom Supersonic Investment

MONTREAL, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Momentum Ventures, a Canadian investment company, has recently invested in Boom Supersonic, a Colorado-based startup that is developing the next generation of supersonic passenger aircraft. The investment marks another step forward in Momentum Ventures' commitment to investing in innovative companies that are transforming the travel industry.

Boom Supersonic is an exciting and ambitious startup that is working to bring supersonic travel back to commercial aviation. The company's flagship aircraft, the Overture, is designed to travel at speeds of up to Mach 1.7, almost more than twice the speed of sound. This would dramatically reduce travel time and open up new possibilities for global commerce and personal travel.

Momentum Ventures' investment in Boom Supersonic is a testament to the firm's focus on innovation and its commitment to identifying and investing in startups that are making an impact on established industries. The firm sees tremendous potential in supersonic travel and believes that Boom Supersonic is well-positioned to lead the industry into the future.

"Our investment in Boom Supersonic is a reflection of our belief in the power of innovation to transform the travel industry," said Matt Keezer, CEO of Momentum Ventures. "Boom Supersonic is pushing the boundaries of what's possible with aviation technology, and we are excited to be part of their journey."

One of the key advantages of supersonic travel is the potential to reduce travel time significantly, opening up new opportunities for business and leisure travel. For example, a traveler could leave New York in the morning and arrive in London in time for an afternoon meeting, without losing a full day to travel.

In addition to its speed, the Overture is designed with a focus on passenger comfort and sustainability. The aircraft will have a maximum capacity of 88 passengers and will be built with a range of sustainable materials, making it one of the most environmentally friendly supersonic aircraft ever developed.

The investment in Boom Supersonic is consistent with Momentum Ventures' focus on the future of travel. The firm has a portfolio of successful companies in the travel industry, including FlightHub, one of the largest online travel agencies in North America. The firm's approach is centered around identifying and investing in startups that have the potential to disrupt established industries and create new opportunities for growth.

"Our investment in Boom Supersonic is just the latest example of our commitment to investing in the future of travel," said Keezer. "We believe that supersonic travel has the potential to transform the industry and create new opportunities for businesses and travelers alike."

As the world continues to evolve and travel becomes more important than ever, companies like Boom Supersonic and investors like Momentum Ventures are at the forefront of shaping the future of the industry. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and the needs of travelers, the future of travel is looking brighter than ever.

