SymphonyAI Summit a Leader in ISG's Provider Lens™ Evaluation for Enterprise Service Management - Software 2023

Market researcher ISG recognizes SymphonyAI Summit for simple, powerful IT and enterprise service management workflows

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyAI Summit, a SymphonyAI division, announced today that its AI-powered IT and enterprise workflow management platform has been recognized as a Global ESM Software Provider leader in the ISG's Provider Lens™ Enterprise Service Management – Software 2023.

SymphonyAI Summit offers AI-powered workflow management that unifies service, asset, and operations management into a single, easy-to-use, enterprise-grade platform. Through AI-driven intelligence, SymphonyAI Summit's tools are designed to understand the context of an issue and automatically resolve incidents or service requests, thereby simplifying work and bolstering employee productivity.

"SymphonyAI Summit has demonstrated the features and capabilities that make it a global leader in our 2023 Provider Lens for enterprise service management," said Ashwin Gaidhani, Research Partner at ISG Research. "A comprehensive solution with out-of-the-box functionality and low code/no code components for rapid workflow setup are some of the capabilities that underscored our rating."

"Being named as an enterprise service management leader by ISG underscores the value of the SymphonyAI Summit platform for our customers," said Satyen Vyas, CEO of SymphonyAI Summit. "Last year, we were named an ESM Software Provider Rising Star. Now this recognition as a 2023 global leader highlights our drive to empower enterprises globally with an easy-to-use AI-enabled enterprise workflow platform that provides delightful user experiences, simplifies work, and enables productivity."

The leader position in the ISG Provider lens reflects product portfolio scope and quality, strategy and vision, and competitive strength. The 2023 ISG Provider Lens report notes SymphonyAI Summit's strengths:

Easy to use : SymphonyAI Summit provides low-code/no-code experience through simple components such as Form Builder, Workflow Engine, and Business Rule Engines. IT departments can easily and quickly configure business rules without depending excessively on administrators or other teams.

Comprehensive service management : SymphonyAI Summit provides a comprehensive set of service and asset management and service automation through an AI-powered virtual agent. The agent provides a seamless user experience for fast issue resolution, delivering multi-channel support, 24/7 operations, and intelligent routing.

Out-of-the-box functionality: SymphonyAI Summit users can roll out new capabilities rapidly with out-of-the-box reports. Enterprises can use reporting engines to build metric-based and service-specific dashboards and visualizations. These solutions can be integrated with other tools available in the market.

The ISG Provider Lens Enterprise Service Management – Software 2023 report evaluation offers business and IT decision-makers transparency on the strengths and weaknesses of relevant ESM platform vendors. Organizations recognized as Leaders are deemed by ISG's industry experts and the ISG research methodology as offering the most appropriate solutions for the needs of clients.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About SymphonyAI Summit

SymphonyAI Summit, a SymphonyAI division, provides a unified AI-enabled service, asset, and operations management platform. Enterprises use SymphonyAI Summit to dramatically reduce IT management cost and complexity while improving efficiency, productivity, predictability, and control. Leading enterprises across financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, education, and many more verticals are delivering exceptional user experiences while lowering IT costs using SymphonyAI Summit.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, and IT/enterprise service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is a SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Learn more at www.symphonyai.com.

PR Contact – Nicole Katzin, nicole@galestrategies.com

View original content:

SOURCE SymphonyAI