The Linux Foundation Announces Keynote Speakers for Open Source Summit North America 2023

Premier event for open source developers and community contributors will feature visionary speakers from EleutherAI, Discover Financial Services, Google, Province of British Columbia, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory and more, covering the most pivotal topics and technologies at the core of open source.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the keynote speakers for Open Source Summit North America , taking place May 10-12 at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, Canada, as well as virtually for those who are unable to attend in person. Co-located events , including cdCon + GitOpsCon , Spinnaker Summit , PyTorch Foundation Mini Summit , Linux Security Summit , OpenSSF Day and more, will be held May 8-9, kicking off a full week of content to celebrate and advance open source. The full event schedule is available here .

Now in its 15th year, Open Source Summit North America is an integral event for the open source community, gathering developers, technologists and community leaders to collaborate, share information and further open source innovation, ensuring a sustainable open source ecosystem. It is composed of a collection of 15 micro conferences , including LinuxCon, OSPOCon, SupplyChainSecurityCon, CloudOpen, SustainabilityCon, Open AI + Data Forum, and others, covering the most important technologies, topics and issues affecting open source today. Event attendees represent a breadth of roles in the open source community such as developers, operations, community and leadership, academia and members of the media.

Keynote speakers for Open Source Summit North America 2023 include:

Stella Biderman , Lead Scientist at Booz Allen Hamilton and the Executive Director of EleutherAI

Eric Brewer , Vice President of Infrastructure & Google Fellow, Google

Hilary Carter , Senior Vice President of Research & Communications, The Linux Foundation

Dr. Angel Diaz , Vice President, Technology Capabilities & Innovation, Discover Financial Services

Cory Doctorow , Science Fiction Author, Activist and Journalist

Phil Estes , Principal Engineer, Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Charlotte Henkle , Head of Engineering, OpenSearch

John Jordan , Executive Director, BC Digital Trust Service, Province of British Columbia

Mallory Knodel , Chief Technology Officer, Center for Democracy and Technology

Larry Kunz , Information Architect, Extreme Networks

Tracy Ragan , Chief Executive Officer & Co-founder, DeployHub and OpenSSF Board Member

Calista Redmond , Chief Executive Officer, RISC-V International

Rishi Verma , Manager, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Jim Zemlin , Executive Director, The Linux Foundation

Registration (in-person) is offered at the price of US$999 through April 23, a savings of US$250. Special registration rates are available for small businesses, hobbyists, and students, and a 'hall pass' option is available as well. Please review all registration types here .

Members of The Linux Foundation receive a 20 percent discount off registration and can contact events@linuxfoundation.org to request a member discount code.

Recently Affected by Job Loss / Layoffs?

The Linux Foundation is happy to support the community through diversity and need-based registration scholarships. Applications are currently being accepted through April 3. Please find more information here .

