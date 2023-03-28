MPI Significantly Increases Retirement Plan Advisor Capabilities and Competitiveness with the Launch of New Stylus Web

This new offering gives advisors who serve the 401(k) and defined contribution market flexible analytics and reporting that help differentiate their practices to win and retain plan sponsors.

SUMMIT, N.J., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Markov Processes International, Inc. ("MPI"), a leading independent FinTech provider of software and services for analyzing investment performance and risk, today launched MPI Stylus Web, a tool for advisors that delivers next-gen retirement plan analysis, monitoring, business intelligence and reporting.

Markov Processes International (PRNewsfoto/MARKOV PROCESSES INTERNATIONAL INC.) (PRNewswire)

MPI Stylus Web builds on the strength of MPI's well-known institutional tools to give advisors who serve the 401(k) and DC market more efficient workflows, a wider range of analytics, and improved practice management capabilities that will make them far more competitive in the marketplace.

"For decades, our innovations have powered many of the industry's top retirement applications and reporting solutions," said Dennis Baldi, MPI's Executive Vice President. "With the launch of the new MPI Stylus Web, we now offering world-class workflow and business intelligence that advisors need to compete and grow in today's marketplace."

Among the key features of MPI Stylus Web are:

Custom fund scorecards with 100+ analytic options, which allow users to select defaults or specify thresholds, weights, and watchlist criteria.

Target-date suitability analysis, which helps sponsors determine the TDF family that best fits the needs of their participants.

On-the-fly analytics, which allow unparalleled flexibility, such as ability to change a fund's benchmark and peer group.

Powerful, customizable reporting that helps advisors differentiate their practices through better analytics and unique content.

Global fund view that aggregates investment products across an advisor's book of business, allowing efficient commentary and replacement of problematic funds.

A core feature of Stylus Web is MPI's Target-Date Radar, known as the industry's most powerful advisor tool to evaluate and monitor target-date funds, providing a documented process to help advisors meet their fiduciary obligations.

Among its features, Target-Date Radar includes the industry's most comprehensive suitability questionnaire, an intuitive TDF family comparison dashboard, reporting features, and proprietary modelling, powered by MPI's patented Dynamic Style Analysis.

MPI Stylus Web is also customizable and can easily be integrated with additional investment data, analytics, corporate branding, compliance, and other applications.

"We know the challenges advisors face, and this offering was built with their needs in mind," Mr. Baldi said. "In one application, we can now bring additional tools to help them enhance their retirement practices and increase their competitiveness."

For additional information on MPI Stylus Pro, visit MPI [LINK]. For further information, please contact MPI at +1 (908) 608-1558 or info@markovprocesses.com.

About MPI

Markov Processes International Inc. (MPI) is a global leader in software and services for investment analytics, monitoring, and reporting that illuminate the forces driving fund and portfolio behavior. MPI products allow investment professionals to enhance their data integration, due diligence, asset allocation, risk analysis, and content distribution, empowering them to be more efficient and scalable while differentiating themselves in a crowded marketplace. Follow us on Twitter @MarkovMPI and connect with us on LinkedIn.

