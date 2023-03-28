GENESIS ADDS SEVEN MORE STATES IN FURTHER EXPANSION OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE SALES

Availability of Genesis electric vehicles expanded to 22 states.

Latest expansion adds seven states: Georgia , Illinois , Indiana , Minnesota , North Carolina , Pennsylvania , and South Carolina .

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesis Motor America announced the expansion of electric vehicle (EV) sales in the United States to seven additional states. The brand's three-model EV lineup is now available at select retailers in 22 states. The continued expansion of electric vehicle sales represents further progress as Genesis takes steps in achieving its commitment to delivering an all-electric lineup by 2030. Customers should contact their local retailer and visit www.genesis.com for more details regarding EV availability.

2023 Electrified GV70 (PRNewswire)

The GV60 SUV, Electrified GV70 SUV, and Electrified G80 executive sedan are now available at select retailers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

"We're pleased to make our electric lineup available to even more customers across the United States who have been eagerly awaiting a Genesis EV," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "In only 10 months, we have introduced our first three EV models and have expanded sales to 22 states, representing important steps on our path to achieving full electrification by 2030."

Customers can learn more about the availability of Genesis EV models by contacting their local Genesis retailer and by visiting www.genesis.com.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

(PRNewsfoto/Genesis Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genesis Motor America