Banana Republic Launches New Home Categories

Global Apparel and Accessories Brand unveils a new spring 2023 premium lifestyle collection of Rugs, Bedding, Decor and more

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Banana Republic, a Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) brand, continues to establish itself as a premium lifestyle brand with the expanded announcement of BR Home — an extraordinary selection of home categories that are exquisitely crafted by the finest artisans and craftspeople around the globe, exclusively created and curated by Banana Republic.

"Our expanded Home collection is central to our vision to be the premier lifestyle brand that positions BR as an experiential and cultural cornerstone in our customers' lives," said Sandra Stangl, President and CEO of Banana Republic. "Banana Republic is a destination for discovery, adventure and imagination."

Encouraging customers to build a sanctuary of comfort and style, BR Home expands offerings with an exclusive spring collection of premium bedding, rugs, pillows, and decor. The brand remains focused on its dedication to unparalleled craftsmanship and utilizing the highest-quality materials and natural fabrics, such as fine European linen, plush cotton cashmere, and organic cotton.

"Discovery and self-expression are an integral part of our customers' lives at home, work and away," said Aaron Rose, Head of Commerce & Experience for Banana Republic. "We know our customers care deeply about great style, design, and quality in all aspects of their lives, and we are excited for BR Home to be a central part of their personal lifestyle."

The expanded collection builds on last fall's launch of ART, Curated by Banana Republic, a collection of exclusive works from artists and photographers.

The BR Home collection is available online and in select stores in the United States today, with prices ranging from $40 for our washed cotton pillowcase sets to $7,550 for our most luxurious handwoven, oversized rugs made in the Atlas Mountains of Morocco.

Banana Republic is a global apparel and accessories brand that creates iconic pieces for everyday and special occasions. Inspired by a heritage of expedition-ready daywear, the new BR Look redefines modern luxury. Informed by more sustainable practices, the finest materials and fabric innovations are incorporated to create timeless, versatile clothing, eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances. Founded in 1978 in San Francisco, Banana Republic connects with customers across online, company-operated, and franchise retail locations globally. For more information, please visit www.bananarepublic.com or follow @BananaRepublic

