YouScience Expands Certifications Offerings Throughout the State of Washington

50 YouScience Certifications Added to State-Approved, Industry-Recognized Credentials (IRC) List; YouScience Now the Largest Single-Source of Certifications in State

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YouScience ®, the leading technology provider dedicated to closing the growing skills gap between students and employers, today announced that the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) has added 50 YouScience Industry Certifications to the state-approved Industry Recognized Credentials (IRC) list . With these new additions, YouScience is now the largest single-source of certifications in the state of Washington and school districts can begin utilization at the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

youscience-official-logo (PRNewswire)

Each spring, the OSPI evaluates the state-approved IRC list to ensure certifications meet the following criteria: (1) are attainable by high school students and transfer seamlessly to workforce entry; (2) are recognized, endorsed, or issued through a state-based or national business, industry, professional organization, state agency, government entity, or state-based industry association; and (3) are valued by employers with demonstration of the skills and abilities established by industry and accepted as a validated credential for workplace entry or advancement. The YouScience Industry Certifications meet all three areas of criteria and enable Washington school districts to qualify for and use Perkins V funding for their Career Technical Education (CTE) programs.

"The ultimate goal is to ensure that today's students are prepared for whatever future they desire," said Teri Melone, CTE Director, Yelm Community Schools. "This couldn't happen without YouScience, offering industry recognized credentials that arm our students with certifications that demonstrate their skills and abilities and are accepted as a validated credential for workplace entry or advancement in a variety of career fields."

"The YouScience offerings continue to provide our students with ample opportunity to certify their in-demand skill sets," said Rob Reavis, CTE Director with Spokane Public Schools. "We're able to deliver these exams with ease as well as with the confidence that the certifications align with our state's standards and allow students the ability to transition seamlessly into specific job roles."

Schools throughout Washington have utilized YouScience Industry Certifications (previously known as Precision Exams) since 2014, with nearly one million certifications delivered. Today, more than 180 schools are actively using these certifications as part of their CTE programs.

"CTE programs play a critical role in preparing students for college and career success, and it is our mission to ensure as many schools and students as possible have access to industry-recognized certifications that demonstrate their mastery of CTE subjects," said Edson Barton, Founder and CEO, YouScience. "We are pleased to be granted the opportunity in the state of Washington to give even more students access to real-world opportunities and further this mission."

YouScience Industry Certifications, as part of YouScience® Brightpath , is one of the nation's largest libraries of industry-recognized certifications. These certifications offer students entry- to mid-level certifications that act as tangible proof of their skills and knowledge. These credentials can help students enter the workforce or skip entry-level college courses, gain preferred hiring status, or earn a wage increase.

About YouScience

YouScience® is the leading technology provider dedicated to solving the skills and exposure gap crisis for students and employers. Its end-to-end platform, YouScience® Brightpath, connects education with career applications designed to help students unlock their potential for future pathways. YouScience leverages proven research, artificial intelligence, and industry input to help individuals identify their aptitudes, validate their skills and knowledge, and get matched with real-world educational and career pathways in high-demand occupations. YouScience is the preferred choice of individuals, parents, educators, and counselors to guide and support educational and career pathways, currently serving more than 7,000 educational institutions and millions of users nationwide.

