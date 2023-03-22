CheckSammy Drop Program Solves for Easy Textile Recycling Nationwide

Dallas-based start-up simplifies the logistics of textile recycling and reuse across industries, diverting tons from landfills with easy-to-use solutions

DALLAS, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North America's largest sustainability operator, CheckSammy , is making it easier for municipalities, businesses and consumers to navigate textile recycling through its CheckSammy Drop program. Introducing their consolidated recycling platform at Aspen Ideas: Climate earlier this month, "Drop" simplifies textile waste by allowing clothing retailers, manufacturers and even multifamily apartment communities to deploy Drop Bags or Bins and schedule one-time or recurring pick-ups. CheckSammy will then consolidate and redirect collected material to a more sustainable and measurable outcome.

Bulk and textile waste is not serviced by everyday waste service providers and states are now establishing regulations on where these materials can go. Over 17 million tons of textiles go to our landfills every year but nearly 95% of all textiles are reusable or recyclable. The clothing and textile industry is the second largest polluter in the world and growing concerns have inspired states and municipalities to introduce new legislation to mitigate waste. The California legislature is proposing a Senate Bill requiring producers to implement and fund a producer responsibility program to enhance recycling and increase the reuse of textiles. Massachusetts recently banned clothing and fabric from trash cans.

"We've spent the past four years supporting retailers and other industries across North America through the growing issue of textile recycling to help alleviate illegal dumping and save our landfills. However, we continue to hear large retailers today ask what, if any, solutions exist when they're juggling extra inventory they cannot sell or throw away," said Sam Scoten, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of CheckSammy. "The most important thing to know is that there are options. From recycling mannequins to debranding clothing, or converting denim into teddy bears for a nonprofit organization, we are constantly finding new ways to recycle and reuse commonly-discarded materials and provide reporting to support ESG improvements."

Launched in 2018, CheckSammy offers an efficient, same-day collection of bulk and complex materials like textiles, to complement customers' regular waste service providers. The company's recycling industry expertise and its database of over 25,000 local haulers allow CheckSammy to determine the most financially and environmentally responsible solutions for each load. Customers receive detailed reporting on how much of their waste is redirected from landfills and how it is being recycled, which they can promote to their consumers.

"We've already done the work to navigate the complexity and find responsible solutions for retailers and other textile-heavy industries like hospitality and healthcare," said Paul Botelho, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at CheckSammy. "Our inspiration for launching CheckSammy Drop is to be the easy click or call when the solution doesn't seem clear. Many organizations promote the steps they take to offer recycled shopping bags or sustainable stock goods. However, there's still a significant opportunity to showcase to employees and customers the specific ways textiles and other goods are being diverted from landfill."

CheckSammy Drop allows businesses to act locally. All recycled goods, including textiles, are kept onshore. Drop provides detailed reporting and analytics which can be used to drive positive change in ESG scores. Contact CheckSammy to establish your Drop service location.

About CheckSammy

CheckSammy offers waste removal, recycling and sustainability services throughout North America. Leveraging data-centric proprietary technology and its nationwide network of independent haulers and reverse recycling carriers to tackle complex waste and recycling challenges in a fiscally and environmentally sustainable way, CheckSammy is disrupting the last unregulated utility vertical. Learn more about CheckSammy's tech-driven waste and sustainability services at www.CheckSammy.com .

