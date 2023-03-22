Canadian Apparel Co. DUER to Double Retail Footprint in 2023

The first of several storefronts will open in Mississauga-based Square One Shopping Centre and downtown Toronto this spring

VANCOUVER, BC, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Vancouver-based apparel brand DUER , known for its comfort-driven denim and pants, is accelerating expansion plans after 100% year-over-year growth paired with a casual clothing boom that continues to drive demand. Plans to double its store count from five to 10 this year ties into the business strategy to optimize brand awareness and interest in the Canadian retail landscape before further expansion into the U.S. and Europe.

"The Greater Toronto Area is DUER's fastest growing Canadian market so we're optimistic about how these stores will perform," said Gary Lenett, founder of DUER. "We see our new retail footprints as a way to connect people with the brand but also as community hubs where we can bring the DUER ethos to life."

Mississauga's Square One pop-up will open April 1 and shortly thereafter in May, a permanent new storefront will open in downtown Toronto, replacing the current Queen St. W. location. Shoppers entering both locations will be immersed into the brand's adventure ethos and mission to offer clothing that's 100% plastic-free by 2028 -- a nod to the brand's commitment to evade synthetics whenever possible since inception.

"We have an ambitious growth trajectory, and the market's preference for sophisticated, comfortable clothing has propelled what's possible," said Lenett. "The momentum hasn't changed our approach to growth, which is to scale profitably -- and we're confident additional storefronts in Canada will support this goal."

ABOUT DUER

Developed for 'doers', those that seek adventure in the everyday. Natural fibre-rich fabrics offer ultimate comfort, sophisticated style, and all-day performance for any environment. Pacific Northwest inspired, and Vancouver born, the omnichannel business has dedicated storefronts in Canada and the U.S., a North American ecommerce channel, and a global network of wholesale partners. From REI to Nordstrom, DUER effectively bridges the gap between fashion and function with performance apparel for both men and women.

