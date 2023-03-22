Bandai Namco Entertainment Invests in DeepMotion to Pioneer New Forms of Entertainment with AI Motion Technology

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepMotion, a leader in AI motion generation technology, announced today that Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. has decided to invest in DeepMotion, Inc. ("DeepMotion") under the Bandai Namco Entertainment Startup Investment Fund ("Bandai Namco Entertainment 021 Fund"), a fund to invest in startups to create new entertainment and build its "IP (characters and other intellectual properties) Metaverse".

Through this investment, Bandai Namco Entertainment aims to incorporate DeepMotion's technology and expertise on AI-based motion generation and create new entertainment experiences using motion intelligence.

"They are doing motion detection and are a pioneer in this kind of technology," said Yoyo Yang, an investment leader for the fund, in an interview with GamesBeat "They can help us generate UGC content from our fans and help them connect with our IPs in a better way."

The Metaverse represents a new frontier in entertainment, with the potential to create immersive and interactive experiences that transcend traditional video games. With its expertise in AI motion generation, DeepMotion is well-positioned to help Bandai Namco Entertainment realize their vision and purpose of "Fun for All into the Future" which aims to create new ways to foster deep multifaceted relationships with partners and fans around the world.

"We are thrilled to partner with Bandai Namco Entertainment and bring our AI motion generation technology to the forefront of entertainment," said Kevin He, CEO of DeepMotion. "Our technology has the potential to unlock new levels of immersion and interactivity in games, and we are excited to collaborate with Bandai Namco Entertainment to create truly groundbreaking experiences for gamers around the world."

About DeepMotion

DeepMotion is a San Mateo-based company that specializes in generative AI technologies for digital motion and AI-based animation tools. Founded in 2014, DeepMotion has become a leader in the field of AI motion generation, working with a wide range of clients in the gaming and animation industries.

About Bandai Namco Entertainment

Bandai Namco exists to share dreams, fun and inspiration with people around the world. Connecting people and societies in the enjoyment of uniquely entertaining products and services, we're working to create a brighter future for everyone.

With IP (characters and other intellectual property) at the core of our business, we deliver deep and lasting, quality content and diverse entertainment to fans around the world through network contents, home console games, and life entertainment.

