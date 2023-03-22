Alexandria Technology Inc., a leader in financial NLP, adds Seth Masters and Evan Schnidman to the Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Technology Inc. appoints Seth Masters and Evan Schnidman, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors and enhances its leading position in natural language processing (NLP) technology for financial services.

Mr. Masters is a highly respected industry leader with over 30 years of experience in financial services. He is a former Chief Investment Officer at AllianceBernstein, a leading asset manager known for its highly ranked research, and held senior positions at Booz Allen Hamilton. He is the Vice Chair of the New York Angels. Mr. Masters is a graduate of Princeton University and the University of Oxford.

Dr. Schnidman is a technology entrepreneur and data science expert with extensive experience in financial markets. He is the founder and CEO of Outrigger Group, a consulting firm that helps startups rapidly scale, as well as the co-founder of MarketReader. He was previously the Founder and CEO of Prattle, a NLP company acquired by Liquidnet in 2019. Dr. Schnidman earned his Ph.D. at Harvard University and BA/MA at Washington University in St. Louis.

"We are thrilled to have Seth and Evan join the Alexandria board," said Dan Joldzic, CEO of Alexandria Technology. "We are enhancing the most sophisticated financial NLP available to professionals and will undoubtedly benefit greatly from the new Directors' deep domain expertise."

Mr. Joldzic adds, "Seth has managed hundreds of billions in assets. He understands how our technology can create an information advantage. Evan has built NLP solutions analyzing central bank statements and corporate disclosures. Their involvement signals how Alexandria plans to extend its lead in NLP development with deep financial understanding."

"I am excited to join the Alexandria board of directors," said Seth Masters. "Alexandria's technology can give asset managers a real information advantage. Both quantitative and fundamental teams can benefit from including Alexandria in their investment process. I look forward to working with the team to drive growth and create value for asset managers and shareholders."

Evan Schnidman remarked: "The company's innovative combination of finance domain expertise with novel NLP technology yields industry-leading insights that can be utilized by both investors and corporates. I am excited to contribute to Alexandria's growth."

About Alexandria Technology:

Alexandria Technology uses advanced machine learning algorithms and natural language processing to analyze complex documents and extract insights that move financial markets. For more information, visit www.alexandriatechnology.com.

