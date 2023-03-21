White Claw® Creates a Way to Make Smoother Vodka: Introducing New White Claw™ Premium Vodka, the World's First Triple Wave Filtered™ Vodka

White Claw capitalizes on decades of disruption and innovation in drinks to offer a new generation of drinkers the most distinctive American vodka in 25 years

CHICAGO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Claw®, the creator of the nation's number one-selling hard seltzer, today announces the launch of new White Claw™ Premium Vodka, the world's first Triple Wave Filtered™ vodka. The first-of-its-kind filtration process uses tremendous pressure equal to three 30-foot waves to create a vodka with distinctive taste, aroma, and smoothness.

White Claw launches White Claw Premium Vodka, the world’s first Triple Wave Filtered™ vodka. The first-of-its-kind filtration process uses tremendous pressure equal to three 30-foot waves to create a vodka with distinctive aroma, taste, and smoothness. (PRNewswire)

White Claw Premium Vodka takes advantage of a change in regulations that for years made vodka tasteless by law in America. The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Board (TTB) required the spirit to be "without distinctive character, aroma, taste, or color," so American vodka was engineered to be the same, neutral at best. In 2020, regulators changed the rules to allow for distinction. After years of work creating a remarkable filtration technology, White Claw is ushering in a new era in American vodka.

"We believe that quality vodka shouldn't be defined by what it lacks, and we seized the enormous opportunity to create a distinctive spirit," said Anthony von Mandl, O.C., O.B.C., Founder & CEO, The Mark Anthony Group of Companies. "Innovation has been at the heart of everything we do for 50 years. We disrupted the industry, creating an entirely new taste in the Hard Seltzer category with White Claw by bringing new thinking, technology breakthroughs, and our unmatched iconic flavors to market. The same innovative spirit and technological know-how inspired the creation of our premium vodka—we believe the vodka category is ready for its White Claw moment."

While the full process behind it is a secret, White Claw Premium Vodka is made with 100% American grain and distilled five times in columns with copper plates. It is Triple Wave Filtered — named for the use of immense pressure equal to three 30-foot waves — which has the same smoothing effect on vodka that ocean waves have on stones and shells. And it is filtered through activated carbon from charred coconut shells. Each bottle of White Claw Premium Vodka is carefully bottled in Kentucky and embossed with the White Claw logo — the surge of three perfect crests coming together.

The result is a minimal yet complex combination of aromas and sensations in the mouth and nose — subtle notes of citrus at first, then grain, then a velvety finish. Along with the creation of a new process, White Claw also came up with a new way to describe the premium vodka: it's the "smooovest."

"We spent almost a decade researching and developing a new way to show drinkers what complexity looks, tastes, and feels like within the minimalist experience of vodka," added von Mandl. "We created one of the most complex production processes of any vodka in the world to produce a vodka unlike any other."

As part of its expansion into vodka, White Claw is also announcing the launch of its new ready-to-drink White Claw Vodka + Soda, because better vodka makes for a better vodka + soda. The new 100-calorie canned cocktail is made with the same Triple Wave Filtered White Claw Premium Vodka that is in the bottles. The vodka's velvety finish is designed to bring out the fruit flavors in White Claw Vodka + Soda Pineapple, Peach, Wild Cherry, and Watermelon varieties.

Available in select markets across North America, the White Claw vodka portfolio will include the following:

White Claw Premium Vodka (40% Alc/Vol) - available in 1L, 750ml, and 50ml bottles. (40% Alc/Vol) - available in 1L, 750ml, and 50ml bottles.

White Claw Flavored Vodka (30% Alc/Vol) - available in iconic White Claw flavors — Mango, Black Cherry, and Pineapple — in 1L, 750ml, and 50ml bottles. (30% Alc/Vol) - available in iconic White Claw flavors — Mango, Black Cherry, and Pineapple — in 1L, 750ml, and 50ml bottles.

White Claw Vodka + Soda (4.5% Alc/Vol) is available (US only) in Pineapple, Peach, Wild Cherry, and Watermelon flavors in 12-ounce slim cans included in variety 8-packs and single flavor 4-packs. (4.5% Alc/Vol) is available (US only) in Pineapple, Peach, Wild Cherry, and Watermelon flavors in 12-ounce slim cans included in variety 8-packs and single flavor 4-packs.

To find White Claw Vodka, visit www.whiteclaw.com

Please Drink Responsibly. All registered trademarks used under license by White Claw Spirits Co., Chicago, IL.

White Claw Vodka + Soda: Per 12 fl. oz. - Average Analysis: Calories 100, Carbohydrates 2g, Protein 0g, Fat 0g

ABOUT WHITE CLAW

White Claw® Hard Seltzer is the nation's leading hard seltzer – larger than all other seltzer brands combined – known for pure, crisp refreshment. White Claw® is now available in 15 international markets and has a category leading position across the board.

White Claw launches its new ready-to-drink White Claw Vodka + Soda, because better vodka makes for a better vodka + soda. Made with the same Triple Wave Filtered White Claw Premium Vodka that is in the bottles, the new 100-calorie canned cocktail is available in White Claw Vodka + Soda Pineapple, Peach, Wild Cherry, and Watermelon varieties. (PRNewswire)

