RentSpree Partners with realMLS to Expand its Services in Booming Florida Housing Market

Jacksonville-based MLS makes RentSpree's state-of-the-art suite of rental tools available to its 11,000+ real estate professional members

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RentSpree , the industry's premier end-to-end rental management software provider, today announced its latest partnership with realMLS , the Jacksonville, Fla.-based multiple listing service with more than 11,000 members.

RentSpree (PRNewswire)

RentSpree's full integration on the realMLS platform will facilitate the instant creation of an ApplyLink™ for rental listings, which supports members in generating more leads, cutting down transaction time, and increasing returns. The new integration makes it easy by allowing realMLS members to command the entire rental process easily and efficiently.

"One of our key focuses is to support a healthy marketplace by integrating high-quality technology and thus providing our members with access to reliable data and services," said Nicole Jensen, realMLS's Chief Executive Officer. "This includes providing effective and efficient tools for rental transactions. In today's environment, it is more important than ever to seize the immediate and longer-term opportunities in the rapidly growing rental segment."

RentSpree has been supporting the Florida market through a number of strategic partnerships that emphasize the state's important and strong housing segment. While rents have been softening in many regions across the nation, Florida continues to be one of the highest-priced rental markets, with Miami leading the way. Miami's rental market is driven primarily by continued strong demand, according to several studies, such as a recent report from Florida Atlantic University.

"Florida is a very vibrant and continuously growing rental market," said RentSpree Cofounder & CEO Michael Lucarelli. "We've long recognized that and are very excited about being able to further expand our ability to serve agents working in this state through the collaboration with the realMLS team."

About RentSpree

Los Angeles-based RentSpree is a provider of award-winning rental software that helps seamlessly connect real estate agents, owners, and renters to simplify and automate the entire rental process, from listing to lease. The all-in-one platform is known across all 50 states for its easy and secure interface and suite of rental tools, including tenant screening, rent payments, marketing and renter management. To date, RentSpree has partnered with more than 250 of the most influential MLSs, real estate associations and brokerages to serve over one million users in the U.S. RentSpree is ranked 625th on Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in 2022. Visit RentSpree.com for more information.

About realMLS

realMLS, the largest MLS in North Florida, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEFAR, providing innovative programs and services to 10,000+ real estate professionals. realMLS partners with exceptional service providers to give members an array of choices to fit their business model. Members have access to statistical data products that are customizable, along with extensive property record data through their integration with Metro Market Trends, Inc., which provides detailed and accurate property information to its customers in Florida and Alabama.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RentSpree