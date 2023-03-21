New Yorkers can enter to upsize their tiny living space and win a trip to Canada

Viral content creator and New York City apartment expert, Caleb Simpson, is helping Destination Canada find cramped dwellers in need of Canada's wide open spaces

VANCOUVER, BC, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study conducted by Wakefield Research revealed 60% of New Yorkers report feeling cramped in their living space, including 80% of Millennials and Gen Zers. In fact, 70% of New Yorkers report the only thing better than calling New York City home is escaping it.

Destination Canada is here to help. This month, the tourism board introduced Upsize to Canada , a program offering confined New Yorkers a chance to experience Canada's wide-open spaces and sprawling natural landscapes. To enter, New Yorkers can simply visit UpsizeToCanada.com and share the square footage of their apartment and a short video of their compact quarters—the smaller, the better—by April 3, 2023. Three lucky winners will receive a custom experience (valued at $5,000 USD) that will include transportation, accommodations, excursions, and more, curated by Canadian travel experts.

Helping spread the word is New York-based viral content creator, Caleb Simpson , who gained online fame thanks to his insider apartment tours where he interviews New York residents with unique and petite properties. With more than 9.7 million followers across his social media channels, Caleb understands what micro-apartment residents in all five boroughs are up against.

New Yorkers with cozy apartments can enter to win by visiting UpsizeToCanada.com now through April 3, 2023. To enter, travelers should submit the approximate square footage of their apartment along with a short, 15-second video tour. Entrants must be 21+ and a resident of one of the five boroughs of New York City to win.

About Destination Canada

At Destination Canada, we believe that tourism enhances the quality of life of Canadians and enriches the lives of visitors. We believe that Canada's diversity, its greatest asset, is also what touches travelers' hearts most deeply.

Our mission is to influence supply, and build demand for the benefit of locals, communities and visitors through leading research, alignment with public and private sectors, and marketing Canada nationally and abroad. In addition, our Business Events team leverages in-depth global market analysis to target international clusters aligned with Canada's priority economic sectors.

Our work in destination development ensures that we are able to sustain a premier four-season tourism economy that is regenerative in nature — supporting our economy and the environment.

Destination Canada is a Crown corporation wholly owned by the Government of Canada.

For further information, visit www.destinationcanada.com .

About Upsize to Canada

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void outside of the five boroughs of New York City and where prohibited. Open to legal US residents of the five boroughs of New York City, who are at least 21 years old. Begins 9:00 AM ET on 3/6/23; ends 11:59:59 PM ET on 4/3/23. For Official Rules, click here. Sponsor: Praytell Strategy, Inc.

