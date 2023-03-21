Love.Life Acquires Telemedicine Platform Plant Based TeleHealth Inc.

Plant Based TeleHealth rebranded as Love.Life Telehealth

Lifestyle medical care available virtually across the U.S. and internationally

AUSTIN, Texas, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Love.Life, a health and wellness company leading the convergence of food, medicine, and wellness therapies, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Plant Based TeleHealth Inc., a nationwide telemedicine service focused on the prevention and reversal of chronic disease utilizing lifestyle medicine. The company has been rebranded as Love.Life Telehealth and will add to the robust suite of medical offerings that Love.Life will feature in its physical locations.

"Love.Life is about making lasting health and vitality achievable, and acquiring Plant Based TeleHealth accelerates our ability to help more people without geographic limitations," said John Mackey, Love.Life's CEO and co-founder and co-founder of Whole Foods Market. "Appointments are available now, and we're excited to offer telehealth services as part of the comprehensive medical offering available in our physical locations, which will begin opening in 2024."

Using secure video conferencing and patient portal technologies, Love.Life Telehealth provides virtual medical care for patients who are focused on optimal wellness or have chronic disease and other medical conditions including, but not limited to diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease, obesity, autoimmune diseases, inflammation, and digestive issues. These conditions and overall wellness needs are addressed through lifestyle medicine—the powerful, evidence-based practice of promoting healthy behaviors and lifestyle modification, including a whole food, plant-based diet.

Patients can sign up for 30- and 60-minute appointments using the online portal at https://love.life/telehealth/for $175 and $350. In addition to licensed physicians practicing in all 50 states and Washington D.C., the current international patient reach spans 27 countries.

As part of the acquisition, co-founder and former CEO of Plant Based TeleHealth, Anthony Masiello, has joined the executive leadership team of Love.Life, which includes Mackey and multiple former Whole Foods Market leaders.

"Plant Based TeleHealth and Love.Life are both mission-based companies, and we're thrilled to be part of an integrated health solution that aspires to move beyond medical care that simply treats symptoms and manages disease with medications," said Masiello. "Whether you're someone seeking overall wellness, preventative care, or a better path for treating existing conditions, our physicians make achieving personal health goals attainable by looking at the total health of an individual, addressing root cause of disease, and creating an environment where the body can heal."

To sign up to receive more news about Love.Life in the future, visit: http://www.love.life.

About Love.Life

Love.Life is an integrated health and wellness solution that makes lasting health and vitality attainable. The company unites the power of nourishing food, holistic medical care, and precision wellness therapies to promote healing, optimization, vitality, and community. The company was co-founded in 2020 by Whole Foods Market co-founder and former CEO, John Mackey, Walter Robb, former co-CEO of Whole Foods, and Betsy Foster, a former executive of the grocer. For more information, visit www.love.life.

