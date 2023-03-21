Insurtech Joyn Insurance Adds Former AIG Executive Chairman and CEO Brian Duperreault to Board of Directors as Fast-Growing Company Continues to Gain Momentum

-Duperreault Brings Decades of Insurance Industry Experience to Joyn's Board-

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance technology company Joyn Insurance announced today the addition of Brian Duperreault to its board as an independent director, adding decades of insurance industry experience at the highest levels. Duperreault previously served as Executive Chairman for AIG's Board of Directors and as CEO of AIG from 2017 to 2021. Before joining AIG, Duperreault had a 30-year career working in senior executive roles at Hamilton Insurance Group, March & McLennan Companies, ACE Limited, and AIG.

"Brian Duperreault is without question one of the biggest names and most experienced leaders in the entire insurance industry, and we are proud that he will be bringing his expertise to our Board of Directors," said Joyn CEO Seraina Macia. "Brian has long believed in and supported Joyn's mission to integrate insurance, data, and technology to create a best-in-class insurance experience, and his wealth of expertise will be critical as Joyn continues to grow."

"I've argued for many years that the insurance industry is ripe for transformation and the team that Joyn has assembled is changing the game for insurance in ways that are long overdue," said Brian Duperreault. "Seraina Macia is one of the most dynamic and forward-thinking leaders in insurance today and the product that her team has created will be the future of this industry. I am honored to be able to play a part in Joyn's future."

The naming of Duperreault to Joyn's board comes after the company announced Jim Hackbarth as its first independent director earlier this month. Hackbarth was most recently President and CEO of Assurex Global, the world's largest privately held risk management commercial insurance brokerage group which generates more than $30 billion in revenue to the insurance industry."

In January, Joyn announced $17.7 million in Series A funding led by OMERS Ventures with participation from Avanta Ventures, ManchesterStory, Cohen Circle, SiriusPoint, and several private individual investors.

Launched in July 2021, Joyn Insurance integrates insurance, data and technology expertise, providing a faster, more accurate and more transparent experience that saves time, costs and frustration. This integration makes Joyn unique within the E&S space as it offers an industry-leading underwriting and workflow platform for the fastest and easiest-to-bind coverages for the market.

Since entering the market, Joyn has bound more than 700 policies with approximately 90 trading partners, covering more than 400 insureds. Today, Joyn offers E&S coverage for property, general liability and excess for companies across more than 700 NAICS codes in 36 states and Washington, D.C.

About Joyn

Joyn Insurance Services Inc. is a Delaware-domiciled, licensed producer and general agent that operates under its "Joyn"™ and "Joyn Insurance"™ brands. Joyn is an insurtech enterprise that will be underwriting commercial insurance in the small and middle markets. Joyn is powered by technology, data and expertise to deliver a transparent and trusted experience to brokers and customers.

